Avoiding another tanker tragedy in Lagos

For any keen observer of movement of vehicles within the Lagos metropolis, the accident that happened on Thursday, June 28, at the Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway was not a surprise. By the account of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), 54 vehicles were burnt, following the explosion of a tanker laden with premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol. In the same accident, accordig to the FRSC, nine deaths were recorded and four people injured.

The account did not cover those who are missing and still being searched for by their respective families. Lagos State government said about 70 vehicles were burnt in the inferno. The state also put the death toll at 12 at the last count.

The reason for saying the accident was not a surprise is not far-fetched. Often times, trucks laden with petroleum products are seen on high speed on the road, with most of such vehicles being in bad shape. The trucks come into Lagos to lift petroleum products from all corners of the country, thereby giving credence to the believe that most of the drivers are already weary by the time they enter the metropolis.

Add that to the days spent in Apapa where the fuel bays are located, before heading back to their respective destinations, the answer can only be a disaster in waiting.

For long, Nigerians have stood in awe as the country has had to rely on the trucking of petroleum products by road as against the norm of rail transportation or even pump products to various depots of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) across the country. The new method of transporting petroleum products came as a result of two factors that speak of the depth of the rot in the Nigerian system. First is the collapse of the railway system in the country.

Since 1999, successive governments have made efforts at revitalising the rail system across the country. Billions of dollars have been sunk into the projects with perfunctory backslaps that the rail system was back on track.

In any case, what is back on track is the old system narrow gauge rail lines, which have not rolled off effectively. But for some movements in form of passenger transport, the Nigerian railway transport remains comatose. The death of Nigeria’s refineries is another reason for the resort to road transport in the movement of fuel. In the past, NNPC had depots in Ibadan, Mosimi, Ilorin, Enugu and Aba, to mention but a few, where the Corporation pumped petroleum products from refineries.

Later, NNPC was pumping to Mosimi and other places near Lagos. But the activities of vandals and illegal oil bunkering, added to ruptured and old pipelines and other associated problems have conspired to ensure that the depots remained dry while trucks travel from as far as Katsina, Sokoto and even Maiduguri to Lagos in search of products.

It was in the light of the nuisance c a u s e d by fuel and other trucks that the Lagos State gove r nment toyed with the idea of r e s t r i c t – ing them within the city until 9p.m. The move started during the administration of Babatunde F a s h o l a paid some p o s i t ive dividends, restricting the heavy duty vehicles from the roads where they compete with light vehicles during the day to the barest minimum.

That however generated protests from truck drivers, who felt that Lagos State government was taking away their meal tickets from them. The government noted only petrol tankers and long vehicles used in conveying passengers were allowed to travel within the metropolis between the stipulated time in the Traffic Law 2012.

The state government decided to enforce the law after a container truck fell at the Ojuelegba area and killed three people. But, after then, all appear to be normal again, with both container and fuel trucks plying the roads unrestricted in the state during the day. We are not unaware of the politics, which everything in the country is turned to.

In this case, federal authorities have often questioned the authority of Lagos State government to enforce restrictions on federal roads.

We are also not unaware of the efforts of the state government to ensure sanity on roads, both state and federal within the state. That is why the recent pronouncement by the state government that such vehicles must obtain road worthiness certificates is a welcome development. We believe that the 30-day window given to such vehicles is long enough. That will also take care of the rickety and poor state of some of the trucks that ply major routes of the state. These trucks, in their poor state, are regular features on the Lagos- Ibadan expressway, where the FRSC officials operate.

We are of the view that more needs to be done in the form of collaboration between the state and Federal Government to avert major disasters. We believe that the accident was avoidable in many ways. There is a need to monitor more closely the state of such vehicles and regulate their movements in a crowded city like Lagos. That would help save some lives of innocent Nigerians.