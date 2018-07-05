Awaiting Ndi Ebe Abam new bridge

After five years of pain, anguish and suffering as a result of the collapsed 50-year-old bridge, succour may be on the way for the people of Ndi Ebe Abam. But the succour may be short lived. That is because the strength of the ironwork bridge has raised fresh fears on its capacity to bear and absorb the weight and volume of traffic on it when finally opened for use. IGBEAKU ORJI reports from Umuahia

The new bridge being built to replace the old collapsed one is a straight iron work bridge that rests on the earth on both ends without any visible reinforcement or support in the middle. And the people have been warned by the handlers of the project not to talk to anyone about it. Ndi Ebe Abam is in Arochukwu council area, a community whose economic mainstay is subsistence farming. The community has suffered neglect for years without government’s presence.

The only bridge that linked Ndi Ebe Abam with its neighbours and the rest of the state is one of the bailey bridges built in post colonial Nigeria. The bridge collapsed in 2014 and was abandoned. No one came to their rescue. It was through communal effort that a palliative makeshift bridge made of wood and planks was built across the Igwu River.

The bridge could barely carry motorcycle riders and pedestrians but definitely not passenger buses or cars. For the better part of five years, the people had to end their journey on the Ndi Ojiaku (formally Ndi Ojiugwo) Abam end of the bridge to be carried across the river into the community either by motorcycle or load carriers whose charge would double the fare to that point from the town. A visit to Ndi Ebe Abam, rich in agricultural products such as rice, yam, cassava, palm oil, vegetables, among others, is one that paints a picture of a people grappling with the absence of basic social amenities and infrastructure.

Decrepit school blocks, a nonfunctional water project, poor state of roads – all stare one in the face with squalid living conditions for the majority. The condition is heightened by the total neglect and deprivation on the part of government.

As one of them said: “They only remember us during election campaign.” Accessing the community from the neighbouring Ndi Ojiaku is a Herculean task, especially to a first-time visitor, who is aqua phobic. This is due to the fact that one must cross the river using the locally built bridge – made only of wood. Fortunately, majority of them are expert swimmers but that with a heavy load is better imagined.

The state of the collapsed bridge has compounded their woes as they have to pay heavily to ferry their goods across to the nearby market the same way they suffer when they enter the community. The socio-economic hardship and loss is unquantifiable. The people are said to pay as much as N1,500 to cross items over to the community from the foot of the bridge, an amount far in excess of what it costs to travel from, Umuahia, where they were bought.

The development forced most of them out of business because they lament the high cost of selling such goods. The community, however, embarked on the self-help project of rebuilding the bridge after calls for assistance and government’s intervention were ignored. It took the assistance of their people who live outside the community but who would return during Christmas and other festive periods, to pull resources together to build the makeshift bridge. Now that it appears their prayer has been answered, the quality of the work being done has raised another concern.

The new bridge, from the sign on it, is a Federal Government project attracted by the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, Hon Uko Nkole and if so, one wonders whether the quality of work corresponds to the specification of a Federal Government project. Many in the community believe it is better to leave the bridge until when there is adequate resources to do it than to put the lives of the people in jeopardy.

Or else, there should be proper monitoring to ensure that the contractor keeps to the specifications of quality standards. The project is not just a complete departure from observable quality standards but also lacks basic safety features that would support the weight on it when finally put to use. One may argue that it is premature to judge the quality of work when the work is still ongoing but the basic support structures that should form the foundation of the bridge are not there and even a novice in engineering construction can see that.

It can safely be argued that safety measures were not taken into consideration by the contractor handling the project and thus, makes it more of a death trap than a bridge being built to solve a people’s problem. This is the reason the people are afraid especially of intimidation as they pleaded anonymity because they were warned “by the Oga to look away and never talk to anyone about the project.”

The posers here are; has Hon Uko Nkole, who likely attracted the project and the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) in the Presidency which awarded the project visited the project site for monitoring and evaluation, and if so, do they give approval to the impending calamity at Ndi Ebe Abam? Needless to say that it will be disappointing that the Federal Government could be involved in such shoddy job for a people who have suffered years of neglect. Ordinarily, there should be a road linking the community with Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government from the Umuahia-Ohafia- Arochukwu federal road.

The road if constructed, would open the community more with access to its agricultural produce. From the Umuahia-Ohafia-Arochukwu road Abiriba is less than 6kilometers from Ndi Ebe Abam. But the road is not open. So the bridge would not only be their link with their neighbours but also the only major government amenity in the area.

For this reason, all stakeholders, the Representative, the Federal Government, the contractor and the community leaders should rise and ensure that the project meant to alleviate the people’s sufferings does not turn around to become their pain.