Barkindo: World still suffers energy poverty

The World still suffer terrible energy poverty, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has said, insisting that three billion people do not have clean fuels for cooking and 1.1 billion have no access to electricity.

The cartel, which stated this through a document sanctioned by its Secretary-General, Dr. Mohammed Barkindo, maintained that the energy poverty ravaging the world is “something that all of us here take for granted.”

He called on the world to find a lasting solution to this nagging challenge.

The document, which formed major parts of his remarks at the 7th OPEC International Seminar, at the Hofburg Palace, Vienna, Austria, indicated that oil has played an indispensable role in fueling our modern civilisation, stimulating economic growth, development and helping elevate billions of peoples across continents out of poverty, hence, oil will no doubt be vital to future generations.

“When we start up our cars, switch on a light, turn on our mobile phones, we need to recognise that these everyday things are still unknown to billions of people across the world who continue to suffer from energy poverty.

“It is a universal obligation to address this major challenge in the energy transition. The future of oil and mankind are inextricably linked,” the document quoted the OPEC scribe to have said.

He added that the impact of the historic Declaration of Cooperation, DoC, by OPEC and its allies led by Russia has “exceeded even the most optimistic of predictions.

“We have not only turned a historic page, but a new glorious chapter is being authored in the history of the industry by OPEC and its non-OPEC partners,” he said.

“Bringing together 24 producing nations is unparalleled in the history of the oil industry. It is also a platform that is open to all producers.”

“The historic ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ literally rescued the oil industry from its worst-ever downturn and now constitutes a fundamental and essential feature of the ‘new world of energy.”