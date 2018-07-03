News
Bauchi swears in new Deputy Governor
Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi state has said that the choice of Architect Audu Sule Katagum as Deputy Governor was predicated on his experience in the civil service.
Swearing in the Deputy Governor yesterday at Government House Bauchi, Abubakar said that the Deputy was conversant with the technicality of government’s activities and due consultation were made with elders before he was found suitable for the position.
He described Katagum as honest, dedicated, competent hand, who would assist in the management of the state, saying his government would not relent in meeting the aspiration and yearnings of the people of Bauchi state in terms of delivery of dividends of democracy
Taking his oath of office, Katagum assure the governor and the state that he would support the present administration in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy.
Katagum was a Chief of Staff.
