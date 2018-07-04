Benue killings: 51 IDPs die in six months- Commandant

At least 51 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were displaced as a result of Fulani herdsmen killings in Benue State have died, the Camp Commandant at the Abagena Internally Displaced Persons IDPs Camp Makurdi, Mr.James Iorkyaa said yesterday.

Mr. Iorkyaa who disclosed this in an interview at the camp said out of the number, one died of an accident while the remaining fifty died of various ailments.

He, however, debunked reports that the deaths were as a result of poor condition of living at the camps.

Mr. Iorkyaa elucidated that of most of the IDPs contracted the diseases that killed them from their villages before coming to take refuge in the camp noting that some died of age-related problems.

He stated that the camp has recorded 69 births since it was established in January by the state government.

“We have recorded 69 births since the camp was opened this year. “Out of the 69 births, we have one set of triplets and two sets of twins”.

He said some of the challenges confronting the IDPs included shortage of foodstuff to carter for the growing number of IDPs in the camp.

The IDPs camp boss noted that sometimes they were forced to share a 50kg bag of rice to 40 families.

“Another issue is the growing number of malaria cases particularly in children due to lack of mosquito nets. “Though we had distributed the nets to the IDPs some have mismanaged and do not have them again,” he added.

He called on Organisations and well meaning individuals to come to the side of the IDPs to alleviate the hardship they are passing through.

On his part, the chairman of the Abagena camp IDPs Mr. Philip Usaatse, said all they needed now was for government to provide security for them to return to their various homes.