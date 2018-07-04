News
B’Haram: We can now celebrate victory –Shettima
The Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima yesterday said that there was cause to celebrate success recorded in the fight against Boko Haram in North-East.
Shettima said this while speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief, Abba Kyari at the presidential villa, Abuja.
He said that given the situation the country had found itself about three years ago as against the prevailing circumstance, it was safe to conclude that the insurgency was over.
The governor explained that “well, the ongoing insurgency problem is largely over, we might be having some hiccups but when you compared the past with the present, we have every cause to celebrate.
“We have pockets of the insurgents in inlands around the Lake Chad and the Sambisa forest but when you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs three, four years ago and the current situation we are in, I think there is cause for celebration. There is no cause for alarm,” he said.
Shettimah said he was in the villa to firm up preparations for the upcoming presidential visit as well as the Army Day celebration scheduled to hold in Borno state this year.
