Bodija abattoir: Govt, traders in battle of wits

The only permanent thing in life is change, a popular maxim says. However, change is such a knotty phenomenon that many people are not always comfortable with. Many do prefer to maintain the old order, particularly if they knew the change would affect their adapted wellbeing. SOLA ADEYEMO reports on the controversy that has trailed the move to relocate an abattoir in Ibadan

This was the scenario in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, when on Thursday June 28, the state government decided to enforce the change agenda in slaughtering of cows in a more hygienic environment different from the Bodija abattoir considered to be unfit for the purpose.

The government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi had many times directed the Bodija butchers in the Ibadan North Local Government Area to relocate from the place to the ultra-modern abattoir built and made ready for use at the Amosun Village, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan. The modern abattoir was constructed by the past administration of Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

His inability to secure second term frustrated the completion of the project.

The project was left abandoned by the present administration until there was a political rapprochement between the former and present government when Alao-Akala defected to the APC from his earlier PDP.

However, all efforts made to relocate the butchers to Akinyele had always been met with stiff resistance from some members of the state chapter of National Butchers Association of Nigerian (NUBN). Many of them complained of the distance, as the new abattoir is located on the outskirts of the city, along Oyo/Ibadan Express Way.

In 1972, when government of the day directed a relocation of the Gege abattoir to the Bodija Market Abattoir, some people resisted it but eventually, the abattoir was relocated to the present location at Bodija. With urban development and civilisation now in place, Ajimobi decided to relocate the abattoir to a better expansive and modern location, but some still insisted the status quo must obtain.

To satisfy the old adage that says, “whoever makes peaceful change impossible will find violent change inevitable”, the government which believed that the proximity of the Akinyele Cattle Ranch to the new abattoir would be of advantage, more so that proper hygiene attention would be given to slaughtering of animals there, insisted on using force to relocate the butchers.

The decision stemmed from the bulldozing of the market last weekend and destruction of the stalls, the purpose of which was to compel the relocation. When the butchers insisted on not leaving Bodija, a detachment of security operatives were on Thursday deployed to Bodija as early as 7.00 a.m, appealing to the traders to leave. Instead of heeding the appeal, reports had it that some of the butchers and other traders who did not want change started pelting the security men with stones.

According to a woman, the butchers were even chasing the police with cutlasses, leading to firing of gunshots at them by the security men.

In the melee, the police bullets felled three of the butchers; an aluminum seller, who was also hit, died in the process, while a female tailor said to be pregnant, also fell to the hot bullet that hit her.

Casualties, having increased to five within the short heated period of encounter, some of the irate traders bombarded the police station located within the area and set it ablaze. The fire gutted five cars, three other vehicles, motorcycles, while scores of the traders were left injured.

According to a trader at the market, the butchers who refused the quit order were chasing the mobile police officers deployed to the market with cutlasses, pelting them with stones. The police initially retreated but the irate butchers chased them, leading to the security reinforcement. Police in several vehicles came back and started shooting as they drove through sections of the market. As sporadic gunshots were heard, everyone started running helter-skelter for their dear lives.

Traders started closing their shops hurriedly. It must have been in the melee that some people might have been shot dead,” the woman said.

When the market was visited, some traders showed journalists spots where people were killed. They said: “Three butchers were killed. One tailor (a lady) was also shot dead. This is her blood, hair and slippers on the ground. An aluminum seller was also killed when the policemen started firing directly at the people”.

Contrary to the claim by butchers and some traders that the police bullets felled five persons, the police authorities however told journalists that only two persons died in the clash. The Police Commissioner, Mr. Abiodun Odude, who visited the scene that same day told journalists that he was studying the situation but said “two persons died in the attack.”

In the heat of the crisis, and in order to prevent or from escalating, the State Government in a release made available to journalists, signed by Mr. Adekunle Oladeji, the Aare Laatosa Local Council Development Area (LCDA), announced immediate closure of the market.

He used the medium to confirm the sporadic shooting that trailed the fracas. He nevertheless urged the people to be law abiding, warning that “anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

In order to the restore peace to the market and the entire Bodija community, the state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday evening, inspected the market. He marvelled at the magnitude of destruction of the police station there and vowed that these behind the arson would be arrested, prosecuted and compelled to pay for the damage done.

Accompanied by the State Police Commissioner, Mr Abiodun Odude, the governor while addressing market leaders, members of the executive council, traders, and security operatives, and commiserating with them, said that the market would be the re-opened within 48 hours.

He deplored the level of filth in the abattoir as blood from the slaughtered cows just spilt around and the dung were allowed to litter the surroundings, thereby creating stench that always fouled the community.

Ajimobi said that the state had nothing against the butchers just like all other trade associations, but wanted the butchery activities to be carried out in a modern, hygienic and friendly market, reason for the relocation order which was resisted by some of the butchers.

Addressing the stakeholders, the governor said: “We are pleased at the level of compliance with the seal off order of the market. We are shocked that some butchers engaged in violent attack on people and even on a police station. We will make sure we arrest, prosecute and make them to pay for the damage. We will not tolerate them taking us back to past years of brigandage and violence. We are a peaceful state and we will not condone lawlessness.

“In 1972, when the government of the day directed a relocation of the Gege abattoir to the Bodija market abattoir, some people also resisted it. Now, we asked them to a better facility again, they are resisting. Must they politicise everything? For every progressive and positive government policies and decisions, you will always find some disgruntled elements fomenting trouble and playing politics with everything. We will not allow them, we won’t tolerate it. Our government is known for peace and that is what we will uphold”, Ajimobi said.

His team also visited the Amosun abattoir at Akinyele to commend a section of the butchers, who had complied with the relocation directive, while appealing to the members to talk to their other colleagues who were still disrupting the peace of the state. He warned that his administration would not condone criminality from any quarters, particularly those being used by politicians.

The shops at the Amosun Abattoir were still under lock and key as at Friday when the governor carried out the inspection, but it is believed that business activities would soon commence as soon as total normalcy has been restored.