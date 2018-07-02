News
BREAKING: Court grants Dasuki N200m bail
A federal high court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA).
Dasuki was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and has been in detention despite the bail he got on five different occasions — apart from this.
Describing Dasuki’s continuous detention as an aberration to the rule of law, the court granted him a N200 million and two sureties in like sum.
The judge said the sureties must not be lower than grade 16 in the civil service and where they are private citizens, they must be owners of landed properties in Abuja.
… Details later
