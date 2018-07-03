BREAKING: Gunmen kill 7 policemen in Abuja

Unknown gunmen on Monday night opened fire on eight policemen on duty at Galadimawa roundabout in Abuja, killing seven and critically injuring one.

It was reported that the gunmen lowered the windows of their car, fired the shots and zoomed off.

This latest killing occurs about three days after two police officers were killed in Akwa Ibom.

The force spokesman and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Investigation has commenced into the killing of the seven policemen by armed bandits,” he said.

Moshood said that the force would not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified,” he said.

NAN recalls that residents of Galadimawa had complained of lack of security that had led to incessant robbery incidents in the area.

The activities of armed robbers had led to the deployment of more policemen to the community by the police in the FCT. ( NAN)