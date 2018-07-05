Broadband: Huawei advocates fresh policies to deepen infrastructure

Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Nigeria, Mr Tank Li, has called for fresh policies geared towards building robust broadband infrastructure in the country.

This, he said, became imperative to unleash the digital economy potentials in Nigeria.

Speaking at a one-day conference themed: ‘Africa-China Cooperation in ICT and Digital Economy’ organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria and Huawei Technologies (Nigeria), Li said issues of broadband availability and affordability in Nigeria must be addressed through right policies.

“In order to foster digital transformation of the economy, policies and programs to increase ICT infrastructure and ensure wide-spread coverage ,both in urban and rural areas should be prioritised to make voice and data services available. At the same time, strategic measures of infrastructure sharing, investment-friendly regulatory framework and preferential taxation policies are needed to reduce sites acquisition and broadband deployment costs in order to bring down the cost for users to really encourage application of ICT across the industries and the whole society.” Li said.

In his opening remarks, Special Advisor on ICT to the Vice President Yemi Osinba, Mr. Lanre Osibona, stated that there is an urgent need to overcome challenges facing the nation to leveraging ICT to fuel the fourth industrial revolution that brings about digital economy.

“Africa must develop its skills. We must know how to scale workforce and move away from business base outsourcing to knowledge base outsourcing. Data is the future and new hope. For us as a country we must invest heavily in capturing data,” he said.

Also speaking at the conference, the Ambassador of China to Nigeria Dr. Zhon Pingjian, said: “China will continue to share its development opportunities with African countries and welcome them on board the train of China’s development.”

The forum featured discussions on policy issues with a view to proposing a domestic approach to not only enhancing the strategic priority of ICT and penetration of fixed broadband, but also improving connectivity through cost-effective network deployment, and easing the development of local content such as e-commerce in accelerating economic growth.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, who also spoke at the conference, said revolution in the ICT sector had attracted well over $32 billion in foreign direct investment over the last 15 years.

He added that such investments in infrastructure have created an ICT backbone that powers various critical sectors of the economy such as Banking, E-commerce, Insurance, and Oil& Gas.

The Minister emphasised the need for all stakeholders to strengthen the technology and innovation ecosystem by supporting the development of innovation hubs in partnership with the private sector.

All stakeholders at the conference called for policy framework from the government to foster broadband Infrastructure development in Nigeria to help stimulate GDP growth.

They also emphasised the need for public-private collaboration to help drive innovation for scaling ICT in Nigeria.