Broadband takes centre stage amidst challenges

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector witnessed remarkable growth in terms of mobile subscriptions in the last six months despite incessant service quality challenge. However, most regulatory efforts in the half-year were geared towards removing obstacles to broadband penetration in the country. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

With 162 million subscribers as at the end of May, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, no doubt, had a good half-year, considering the fact that the telecom operators were able to add 17.4 million new subscribers in just five months. This however, comes with its attendant effect on quality of service, which has left many subscribers groaning. But the mobile network operators (MNOs) have also blamed the operating environment challenges for their inability to enhance network capacity.

Nonetheless, with less than six months to the year, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Government are ramping up efforts to see the country achieve 30 per cent broadband penetration by the end of the year. The target, which is the crux of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) launched in 2013, has faced many setbacks with the issue of difficulties in getting right of ways approval, spectrum scarcity and multiple taxation, which the operators said are hindering their deployment plans. As at March, broadband penetration in the country was put at 22 per cent amidst pessimism that the remaining eight per cent would be difficult to achieve in the remaining months of the year in the face of current challenges. The regulator and the government, have however, taken some steps to address the challenges in the last six months.

Spectrum trading

Coming as a major impetus for broadband penetration through efficient utilisation of spectrum, the NCC last April approved spectrum trading to allow operators sell or lease unused resources. Spectrum, a range of electromagnetic waves or frequencies through, which sound and data are transmitted from one place to another is seen as the life-blood of telecommunications. Hitherto, many operators with unutilised spectrum could not share or trade it thus rendering the scarce resources useless. However, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, recently announced the approval of spectrum trading by the Commission’s board. According to him, spectrum trading would facilitate optimal utilisation of the scarce resource. “With this approval, if telecommunication companies want to trade, lease it or want to share it with another company; that is going to be allowed,” he said.

Telecoms operators and stakeholders have also applauded the approval as they had in the past few years clamoured for a spectrum management policy, which would allow sharing, transfer and trading opportunities between operators in order to further deepen broadband penetration in the country and to reduce hoarding of spectrum license by winning bidders.

More InfraCos licensed

As part of efforts to deepen broadband penetration, the board of NCC licensed two additional infrastructure companies (InfraCo) to deploy broadband infrastructure. The two new licensees included Zinox Technology Limited for Southeast and Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited for Northeast and that brought the number of InfraCos so far licensed to four. Recall that Infrastructure Limited, a subsidiary of MainOne Cable Company Limited had earlier been licensed to provide services in Lagos, while IHS was issued licence to cover the North Central zone, including Abuja. However, in what appeared to be a setback, IHS was said to have returned its InfraCo licence, requesting rather for a national licence, which the regulator said would not be feasible.

Connectivity programmes

Furthermore, the Commission through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) commenced the access and connectivity programmes for the under-served and unserved areas across the country, which includes: BTRAIN-Backbone Transmission Infrastructure. According to Danbatta, over 3,250km of fiber are being deployed across six geo-political zones of the country. The Commission also launched, UniCC-University Intercampus connectivity and BTS- Base Transceiver Stations programme, in which 155 BTS sites are being deployed under the accelerated mobile phone expansion at various location in the six geo-political zones.

“On completion, the BTS will provide voice and data services to populations in 930 communities. Other initiatives include tertiary institutions knowledge centres at 73 school locations, information resource centres at 73 library locations, e-accessibility project at 14 locations across the geo-political zones, E-Health project, at 13 General Hospitals across the six geo-political zones, school knowledge centres at 1,324 schools in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and community resource centres at 93 communities in 93 local government areas” the EVC said.

FG’s intervention

In what appears to be a last minute intervention, the Federal Government has also come up with an initiative to deploy 18,000 kilometres of fibre cable in some states of the federation. To that end, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo recently met state governors in the country under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to get their buy-ins.

Nigeria currently has about 38,000 kilometres of fibre, whereas it requires 120,000 kilometres to achieve pervasive broadband nationwide and operators have blamed difficulty in getting Right of Way approvals from state governments for the slow pace of cable deployment. However, to ensure that the country meet up its 30 per cent target in the next few months, the vice president, it was gathered, made presentation to the governors at their meeting on the issue of Right of Way and appealed to the them to understand the necessity of the new initiative of laying fibre, which would cover up to 18000 km in Nigeria.

Last line

With all attention now on broadband, stakeholders have urged government to take more proactive measures in addressing several challenges inhibiting growth of ICTs in the country. According to them, if current measures being introduced had been put in place since 2013 when the broadband plan was unveiled, the country would have surpassed the 30 per cent target by now. To address the issues of multiple taxation and equipment vandalism among others, they called for the formulation of right policies.