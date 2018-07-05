Brume set to make Diamond League debut

…as Okagbare faces Thompson, Ahoure, TaLou in Lausanne

Commonwealth Games 2014 gold medalist in the women long jump, Ese Brume, will on Thursday(today) return to limelight when she makes a debut at the Diamond League in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

It has been a quiet season for the former junior international as she only participated in just one championships this season when she leapt to a meeting record of 6.82m to take the win at Jamaica Invitational back in May.

However, she’ll have to be at her best once again if she’s to create a major upset and make her Diamond League debut a memorable one, when she lines up against some of the best jumpers in the world that includes: newly-crowned British champion and world leader, Lorraine Ugen (7.05m), joint world No.2 Ivana Spanovic and Malaika Mihambo (6.99m), world No.7, Brooke Stratton (6.88m), triple jump veteran, Caterine Ibarguen (6.87m), Olympic Champion, Tianna Bartoletta and Britain’s Shara Proctor.

Meanwhile, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor will also be in action in Lausanne, competing in a world class 100m field.

She’ll be hoping to bring back the form that saw her finish second in 10.90secs at the Doha Diamond League, when she goes against familiar rivals such as Elaine Thompson and Dafne Schippers, not forgetting the Ivorian duo of Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Mureille Ahoure.

Okagbare missed out on an opportunity to secure a ticket in her last race in Stockholm finishing fifth in a time of 11.29secs. She has thus garnered 18 points and placed second after four races this season.