Budget delay, rebranding top industry’s agenda

The last six months of insurance industry was quiet eventful and also experienced unusual slow in business as the budget was held down for too long. SUNDAY OJEME reports

For serious business establishments, the first half of the year is enough to access progress and either consolidate on the progress being made or redirect things in order to meet set goals.

For the nation’s insurance sector, circumstances that are usually beyond the operators’ control tend to mar their plans, projections and expectations. Hence, it is frequently observed that their premium projections for each year based on the business environment of the previous year are usually not met.

Effect of budget delay

As an industry that relies heavily on the financial and resources of others i.e. individuals and corporate organisations, the operators rather than take off the year in an optimistic projection found themselves again in quagmire.

Besides being held down by the recession that dealt a major blow on the economy for almost two years, the failure of the Federal Government to sign and implement the budget for the year worsened the situation for them.

Although the budget has been finally signed, the industry, like others, may have to wait further for funds to be released for policyholders to renew their policies.

While commenting on the industry’s half year review, the immediate past Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Eddie Efekoha, lamented the effect of the budget delay on the industry. He said the failure by government to sign it at the appropriate time had multiplier effects on insurance as most policyholders find it difficult to renew their policies.

Rebranding

Within the period under review, the long awaited insurance industry rebranding also commenced with the primary projection for the operators to collaborate, speak with one voice in their message to the masses on the benefits of insurance.

With N300 million budgeted for the project, the Chairman, Sub-Committee on Publicity and Communication, Insuers’ Committee, Hassan Oye- Odukale, said the project is to change the negative perception of the public about insurance, stressing that it would be achieved through standardisation of products, policies and price.

Change of guard at NIA

The change of guard at the Nigerian Insurers’ Association (NIA) was also one of the remarkable events that took place in the period under review as the Managing Director of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Efekoha, formally handed over to the Managing Director of NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Tope Smart, as the President of NIA.

The ceremony, which took place during the association’s annual general meeting, also afforded the past leadership to brief member companies on the financials of the association.

According to Efekoha, the industry recorded 15 per cent increase in its business transactions from N315.96 billion in 2016 to an estimated N363 billion in 2017.

Customers’ forum

The industry organised a customers’ forum that brought policyholders including representatives of Africa’s biggest investor, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, face to face with the Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari.

The forum, which was organised in Lagos, provided a firsthand opportunity for the commissioner to listen directly to series of complaints from policyholders, who attended. It also gave the commission the chance to educate the policyholders on the need to make effect use of the Complaint Bureau Unit of NAICOM to make reports against underwriting firms that failed to pay verified claims.

Board constitution

In order for the commission, and by extension the industry as a whole, to function effectively, a board was finally constituted for the regulatory body by the Federal Government during theperiod, which saw Chief Emmanuel Jideoffor Nwosu emerged as Chairman.

Others inaugurated as members of the board include Prof. Musa Balarabe from the North West, Awwal Hamza from the North East; Otunba A. Akinniranye from the South West; Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari; Deputy Commissioner Technical, Sunday Thomas and Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Admin., George Oneknena.

Micro-insurance guidelines

A major policy decision was also taken during the period when the regulator released new guidelines for underwriters interested in micro-insurance.

According to the guidelines, the Commission classified the business into three units with N40 million, N100 million and N600 million as capital base for Unit, State and National for interested operators.

The commission described the guideline, which took effect from January 1, 2018, as part of the financial inclusion strategy to stimulate growth in the sector especially the retail end of the market, drive insurance penetration and service the lower income earners who hitherto have been excluded from insurance.

According to the guideline, a national Insurer, who seeks composite micro-insurance licence, is expected to be capitalised to the tune of N600 million, while N400 million minimum capital base is needed from a General micro-insurance and N200 million for a Life operations.

Intervention

Following its series of circulars to troubled underwriters in the past, the commission also made good its threat during the period under review when it took over the management of one of the ailing firms, UNIC Insurance Plc.

It followed the process by setting up a four-man interim board to pilot the affairs of the company for the next six months.

Tax relief/refund

A breather also came the way of the underwriters during the period as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) revealed a technical suspension of the controversial insurance tax law, which over the years remained a burden on underwriters.

Apart from the suspension, a total of N1 billion was refunded to the operators as part of what they were unduly charged.

The Chairman, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, had mandated its staff to halt the implementation of the sections of the controversial law, which placed huge tax burden on insurance companies.

Agric insurance

For Nigerian farmers, the quarter under review was also accommodating enough to bring more of them into the insurance net.

NAICOM revealed at one of its public fora that it had granted product approval to five insurance companies participating in the Index-Based Agricultural Insurance (IBAI) pilot scheme.

According to the Director, Inspectorate, NAICOM Barineka Thompson, the approvals are in line with the on-going efforts by the present administration to diversify the Nigerian economy and create opportunities to promote agric. business and employment.

IBAI is a relatively new financial instrument for transferring agriculture risks from individuals or groups of farmers to (international) risk carriers (insurers), and in an Index-Based System, when a claim is triggered for a specific area, all insured units (farmers) within a given geographical area and having similar characteristics, are compensated at the same payout rate, usually a percentage of the sum insured, on events specifically covered by the policy (usually those for which the proxy(ies) meet the specified triggers).

Last line

With a number of steps taken in the last six months and rebranding project effectively on course, it is certain that the industry players would have garnered enough energy and means to move into the remaining part of the year.