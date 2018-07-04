BudgIT: Inserted projects in 2018 budget threaten ERGP

Lagos-based civic organisation, BudgIT, has criticised the National Assembly over what it described as the federal lawmakers’ “masking and insertion of several opaque items with little or no bearing on the economy” in the 2018 budget.

In a statement released yesterday, BudgIT said that its analysis of the 2018 budget shows that approximately 6, 529 new projects valued at N579.08 billion were inserted into it by the National Assembly.

“Out of the 6529 new projects inserted into the budget, 90.6 per cent or 5918 items have a unit value below N200 million. Also, the projects cannot be directly linked to the written, medium-term aspirations of government as highlighted in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP),” the organisation said.

Besides, it stated: “An analysis of the inserted projects shows that N63.64 billion or approximately 11% of the new projects added by the National Assembly will be spent on various training and capacity building programmes in 2018. Given that the budget will be largely funded by borrowings (as highlighted in the 2018 fiscal plan), it is disheartening to discover that most of the identified line items therein show a significant disconnect from the developmental goals of government, as stated in its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). We are alarmed at the number of micro-projects added by the National Assembly that may not fall within the core scope of the Federal Government.”

Furthermore, BudgIT said it noticed that the new projects inserted into the budget, “are fragmented, and budget line items are accompanied with vague descriptions that will prove difficult to monitor or track in physical and auditing terms.”

It also stated that it was imperative for the National assembly to explain the rationale behind the increased budgetary allocations to itself (from N125bn to N139.5bn), “as such cannot be justified given the abysmal distribution to the education and health sector.”

Similarly, the civic organization said it noticed that the National Assembly removed critical projects from the 2018 budget valued at N13.16billion without detailed explanation. Some of such projects, according to BudgIT, include the N200.3million meant to settle arrears under the national telephony programme, N100 million allocated for the Establishment of an ICT university and the N1.2billion allocated under the proposed budget for the construction of the Zauro polder irrigation project.

It, however, said it welcomed lawmakers’addition of N55.15billion to the health sector under the National Health Act.

“While the amount falls short of the 1% consolidated revenue fund (above N70bn), we see the allocation as the critical starting point and urge Nigerians and critical stakeholders to monitor its implementation,” the organisation said.

It also stressed that it was essential for both the National Assembly and the Executive to significantly reduce the administrative component of the budget and direct funds towards improving education, health and other critical infrastructure.