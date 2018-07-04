National news
Buhari holds bilateral talks with Namibian leader, Hage Geingob, at Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held bilateral talks with the President of Namibia, Mr Hage Geingob, at the presidential villa, Abuja.
The Namibian leader, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time since inception of the Buhari administration in May 2015, arrived at the presidential villa at about 3.05 p.m.
President Geingob was received at the forecourt of the villa by Buhari, who stepped out of the ongoing Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to welcome his visitor.
Others at the forecourt of the presidential villa to welcome the Namibian leader included cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that bilateral talks between the two presidents would centre on issues bordering on trade, economy and culture.(NAN)
