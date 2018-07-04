Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Shonubi as CBN dep gov

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the Senate to confirm Mr. Folashodun Shonubi as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Buhari had in June nominated Shonubi for the same position.

The President’s communication was read by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, after a one-hour closed door session upon its resumption from the Sallah recess.

The letter reads: “Dear distinguished Senate President, in accordance to the provisions of section 81 (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) establishment Act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Find attached a copy of his Curriculum Vitae. While looking forward for your usual expeditious consideration, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards”.

It would be recalled that Senate had in March this year confirmed the appointments of Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward Adamu as deputy governors of CBN as well as the nomination of three of the four members of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC of the apex bank.

The confirmed MPC members are Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi and Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwa while the nomination of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu was, however, rejected.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions chaired by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim (APC Kwara South), which screened the nominees.