Buhari’s integrity challenge

“Integrity is closely connected to trust, and we know that’s a quality in short supply when voters think of politics and politicians.” – Michelle Grattan

President Muhammadu Buhari recently flaunted his profile as one with high integrity who would not find himself in prison because he feels his reputation is such that would not lead him to such humiliation.

He also said that he has no regrets being a person of honesty and integrity, noting that even his staunch critics cannot accuse him of stealing.

The President stated this when he received a delegation of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria at the State House, Abuja, recently. I am satisfied with what I am. I am happy I have kept myself and people close to me from benefiting from government contracts. By that assertion the President was narrowing integrity test to only those who are not stealing but it’s far broader than stealing.

The President’s argument by Nigeria’s elementary definition of integrity sounded convincing except that he was the one beating his drum. Having placed himself up to serve the people and the country in the last three years he would have allowed Nigerians to assess him. If pupils are allowed to award themselves mark at the end of every academic session, the stingiest of them would certainly give himself an A.

What President Buhari did by that lavish accolades he poured on himself is to mark his own examination paper. Something must lead to a situation where a student unsure of the marks he would get from his examiner decides to assess himself. By awarding himself such high mark of integrity he may have deliberately relegated the real assessor who in this case are the Nigerian people who indeed bears the brunt of his high or low marks. In politics, the examiners are the people and their marking instrument is the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and the result is released every four years as is the case in our land.

But before we go into the correctness or otherwise of the assessment, let us look at what the President displayed unknowingly by his action. Yours sincerely is not a lawyer but in Mass Communications class, we were taught the law of tort which New Oxford dictionary defines as a wrongful act or an infringement of a right, (other than under contract) but leading to civil legal liability. In it there is what the law calls vicarious liability. Vicarious liability refers to a situation where someone is held responsible for the actions or omissions of another person. In a workplace context, an employer can be liable for the acts or omissions of its employees, provided it can be shown that they took place in the course of their employment.

Many employers are unaware that they can be liable for a range of actions committed by their employees in the course of their employment – these can include bullying and harassment, violent or discriminatory acts or even libel and breach of copyright. It’s also possible to take action against an employer for the behaviour of third parties, such as clients and customers, provided these parties are deemed to be under the control of the employer.

The key question of any case of vicarious liability is whether the employee was acting in a personal capacity, or in the course of their employment. In 2015, President Buhari presented himself for employment and Nigerian voters found him suitable for the job and he was offered. Having been hired he was given absolute power to select those he would want to work with to realise all he said he was capable of doing during the interview. By this therefore he remains vicariously liable for any short coming of those he hires to help him realise his aspirations. While doing this job his integrity would be tied to the performance or otherwise of his team and the outcome of their efforts.

What then is integrity? Integrity according to dictionary means following your moral or ethical convictions and doing the right thing in all circumstances, even if no one is watching you. Having integrity means you are true to yourself and would do nothing that demeans or dishonours you.

According to Yourdictionary.com, there are ways one can have everyday integrity and they include but not limited keeping your promises even if it takes extra effort. Going back to a store and pay for something you forgot to pay for. Never betray a friend’s trust even if you get in trouble. Inform the cashier he gave you too much change back. Do not gossip or talking badly about someone. Remain true to your spouse or partner. When in a serious relationship, don’t keep secrets from each other. Return money that you noticed someone dropped without expecting a reward. Ignore someone’s advice on how to cheat on your taxes and not get caught. Do not let someone else take the blame for something you did. If someone gives you confidential information, never tell anyone what you know.

Bringing it down to political integrity which is where President Buhari befits, I would like to purloin an excerpts from a lecture presented at an Accountability Round Table on November 18, 2014 by a fellow at the University of Canberra, Australia, Prof . Michelle Grattan, who said: “The question of politicians shortchanging the electorate by saying one thing and doing another, when this can’t be justified by genuinely changing circumstances, is one of the issues on what is a wide and complex spectrum of political integrity.”

Political corruption is not pigeon holed in stealing of public money alone as President Buhari appears to be narrowing it. Arnold A. Rogow and H.D. Lasswell, in their term papers on political corruption, for instance, contend that “A corruption act violates responsibility toward at least one system of public or civic order and is in fact incompatible with any such system. A system of public or civic order exalts common interest over special interest; violations of the common interest for special advantage are corruption.”

The point being made here is that having integrity as a political leader of a nation goes beyond stealing money as a person. An omission from a leader that helps thief steal public money vicariously holds him liable. Political corruption does not exclude injustice of a leader or nepotism. If it is being said that those who are denied of justice may not be interested in peace, the person responsible for the injustice is liable for the consequences of the absence of peace. If President Buhari is beating his chest to declare himself Mr. Integrity and chose to close his eyes and block his ear to the brazing wrongs being invented by his administration, his integrity undoubtedly is seriously challenged. If he is presiding over the sharing of a common cake owned by many and he decides to share it disproportionately ignoring the cries of the deprived and turns around to say he did not steal the cake, rational thinkers will not agree with him.

The fight against corruption which this administration made so much noise about for which the people’s expectations were very high, failed woefully because of the limited understanding of corruption by this government. If the President desires to retain the veneration that go with integrity, he should look wider and try to encompass all the attributes of great leaders who enjoyed such reverence. But my fear is that time is no long on his side.