Bumpy road, investment dearth for energy

The first half of 2018 saw the energy sector journeying up and down through a bumpy and oily path. Adeola Yusuf writes on how the sector witnessed more retrogression in the first six months of the year

The last days of the 2018 first half turned out to be the turf on which the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) staged their bickering. Precisely on Thursday, June 28, the two stakeholders in the Nigerian project quarreled over N147 billion remitted by the corporation into the Federal Accounts an Allocation Committee (FAAC) for June 2018. Few days before this, six power stations were shut down and this crumbled the generation by over 1200 Mega watt. These captured sufficiently the bad and ugly incidences in the first six months of the year, which were also dotted by a handful of good cases in both oil and gas, and the power strata of the nation’s energy sector.

The good: PIGB is passed

After almost 18 years of being in the woods without clear consideration by successive governments and the legislature, President Muhammadu Buhari, late April, finally received the harmonised copy of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) from the National Assembly for assent into law. The Nigerian Natural Resource Charter (NNRC), which stated this, added that the PIGB was sent to Buhari late April by the Assembly. The NNRC thus called on the president to assent to the bill as soon as possible to enable reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to kick off immediately.

The assembly had in March 2018, harmonised the PIGB, which is expected to introduce new reforms in the governance of the oil industry. The PIGB would also bring up new regulatory agencies in the industry, as well as reform the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a commercially viable entity.

The omnibus Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) from which the PIGB was carved out had passed through many executive and legislative challenges without success. At a point the bill was close to being passed by the seventh National Assembly after it was re-introduced by the government of former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, but could not go through before its tenure ended.

$3.6bn for upstream funding

Nigeria netted $3.6 billion fresh funding as it haltered the traditional government investment sourcing for the upstream stratum of the oil and gas sector during the period under review.

The Nigerian national Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which declared this, outlined plans to attract private investments, ensure sustainable development and spur growth in the nation’s Oil and Gas Industry.

Pledging to keep broadening the base of investment sources outside traditional government funding, the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, according to a statement, said at the 7th International Seminar of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria that investment in the oil industry had become imperative in the wake of recent turbulence experienced in oil price cycle, supply driven glut in the oil market, world economic growth, uncertainties regarding oil’s future, as well as the fiscal imbalance experienced by OPEC member nations.

FG’s $2.1bn global LNG market vision

The Federal Government had declared plans to capture 10 per cent share, being $2.1 billion of global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, according to a statement, disclosed this while addressing the 27th World Gas Conference (WGC) in Washington DC, United States. He placed the country’s aspiration to become the regional gas hub on the 10 per cent LNG market capture.

The LNG World Shipping put the global LNG market worth to nearly US$21 billion.

THE BAD: Bickering over remittance

While the NNPC, which confirmed the bickering between it and the states’ Chief Executive Officers over remittance, added that it remitted the N147billion for June in line with earlier agreement with the governors, the latter, however, demanded additional remittance of N40 billion from NNPC, expressing the belief that the corporation fell short of figure agreed for it to be remitted for the month.

Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, however, insisted that the remittance “is in line with the terms of agreement it had with governors on the matter.”

Ughamadu said this in a statement, maintaining that the agreement NNPC had with the governors was that the corporation would make a monthly remittance of N112billion to FAAC subject to sufficient funds from sales of domestic crude oil allocation for the corresponding month.

This, he said, was agreed to be met after meeting cash call obligations on JVs, deductions of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)-cost under recovery and pipeline maintenance.

“The NNPC was able to surpass the terms of agreement with the governors on the monthly remittance for the month of June by N35billion, having taken a cue from their postures by taking from the sum meant for settling cash call obligations,” Ughamadu said.

Corporation, he added, “regretted the governors’ additional request of N40 billion, saying it was unfortunate, given the fact that NNPC is set to exit the cash call phenomenon.”

$35bn fresh investment deficit

A $35 billion fresh investment deficit, in the first half of 2018, rocked the power sector – absence of which aspiration of Federal Government to end gross insufficient power supply nationwide will remain a tall dream.

A document of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing sighted by New Telegraph, which showed this, maintained that the seemingly modest target for generating capacity alone will require an investment of $3.5 billion per annum over a 10-year period.

This investments’ dearth has also put the 20,000 MW target by 2020 in jeopardy.

NEITI’s revelation on IOC’s N1.584trn

International oil companies (IOCs) carted away a whooping N15.84 trillion ($50.5 billion) revenues from deep offshore acreages’ oil production in just three years, without paying royalties in return, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) hinted, demanding a major review of offshore oil production deals between Nigeria and IOCs.

The total revenues from Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Joint Ventures (JV) between 2015 and 2017 hit N37 trillion ($101.111256 billion) in just three years, according to this newspaper’s further probe of NEITI’s figure.

The agency, which declared through its Director, Communications and Advocacy, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, the PSCs in operations in Nigeria as obsolete, maintained that they have aided Nigeria’s losses in multi-billion dollars of royalty and taxes to IOCs.

“Between 2015 and 2017 covered by NEITI’s Occasional Paper review of NNPC Report, Nigeria produced 2.126 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate,” NEITI said in a statement issued by Orji, alerting the nation on the urgent need to review the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Agreement between Nigeria and oil companies.

Using the 2.126 billion production figure between 2015 and 2017, investigation by this newspaper showed that with $47.56 per barrel average oil basket price on the website of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the country and IOCs raked in $101. 11256 billion, which translates to N36.80497184b trillion (N364 to a dollar average exchange rate in the years under review).

Refineries’ crude delivery contracts in jeopardy

The multi-million dollars marine delivery contracts for crude oil movements from terminals to the refineries to Port Harcourt and Warri refineries hit the rocks during the period under review.

Government, it would be recalled, resorted, through the NNPC to deliver crude by marine vessels to the refineries after incessant impairment on the pipelines that traditionally transport the commodity to the installations.

While the refineries gulped huge resources in terms of Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) and pipeline integrity funds but yet produced far below 445,000 barrels per day nameplate capacities, government signed contracts to deliver crude to them through marine vessels.

The worsening epileptic nature of refineries, this newspaper gathered, has put the newest of the contracts signed after cancellation of PPPFM contract awarded at a cost of $3.87 per barrel for Warri refinery under serious threat.

The ugly: Shell’s force majeure on Bonny

The force majeure on Bonny Light crude exports buoyed by disruption of crude oil exports on a 97 kilometre – 150,000 barrels of oil per day – Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) during the first six months in 2018, dipped revenues by the Federal Government and oil companies by about $301.5 million.

Spokesperson for Shell Petroleum Development Company, Bamidele Odugbesan, confirmed to this newspaper that the force majeure, which he said was a result of the similar force majeure by Aiteo on 150,000 barrels of oil per day – Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), was still in place. This had dragged to the end of the half year.

Power grid collapse

The most incessant of the collapse was recorded six times within a period of eight days last January, according to latest data from the The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Between January 1 and January 8, the generation statistics of the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, an arm of the TCN showed the national grid collapsed six times.

Nigeria’s power generation crashed from 3,667.5 megawatts on January 1, 2018, to 5.0MW on January 2, which was the first system collapse in the year, an analysis of the statistics showed.

The second grid collapse occurred on January 3, as power generation on that day was 51MW. This moved up to 2,660.1MW the following day. But on January 5, the joy was short-lived, as grid collapsed for the third time to 107MW.

Three other grid collapses were recorded on January 6, 7 and 8, when the country’s power generation dropped to 173MW, 164.2MW and 72MW, respectively.

Six power stations shutdown

Power generation crumbled by a whopping 1,087.6 MegaWatt (MW) last June as the Olorunsogo power plant, Sapele and four other power stations were shutdown as the pipeline that supplies gas to them ruptured.

A major power disruption was noticed on the morning of June 16 across many states of the country. The TCN, which confirmed the disruption in a statement, maintained that the power grid collapse was imminent.

To avoid this nationwide embarrassment, the TCN disclosed that it began nationwide load shedding.

Las t line

Despite the thick cloud that pervaded the energy sector in the first half of 2018, there is still hope of a better second half. This could be made possible if the lessons learnt in the first half are deployed for the second half, which is also critical to the result of the entire year.