Sports
Bundesliga club rival, Liverpool, for Simon
Belgium top division side Gent have confirmed rumours of Moses Simon leaving the club this summer after omitting his name from their squad for the upcoming season.
The club released their squad numbers for next season and the Nigerian was conspicuously missing from the list of players assigned squad numbers by the Belgian side.
A rumoured target of English Premier League giants Liverpool, Simon who has long voiced his desire to move to the EPL is also studying an offer from a German Bundesliga side.
Owngoalnigeria.com reported that Gent are open to the idea of the forward moving to the Bundesliga as the club met their valuation of the forward, something Liverpool are yet to match.
However Simon is yet to accept the move with the forward still keen on pushing through a move to England even if he doesn’t end up at Liverpool, where as reported by this portal a bid was submitted for his services.
