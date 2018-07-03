Businesswoman jailed for stealing friend’s N151, 210

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old businesswoman, Angela Luben, to eight months imprisonment for stealing N151, 210 belonging to her friend.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, however, gave the convict an option of N7,000 fine and warned her to desist from committing crime.

Luben, a resident of Gayan Street, Narayi, Kaduna, was convicted on a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and theft.

The convict who was first arraigned on Jan. 20, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that one Agnes Bello of Jafaru Road, Barnawa reported the matter at Barnawa Police Station, Kaduna, on Jan. 17.

The prosecutor, Zaharadeen Umar said that on the fateful day at 2p.m., the convict, who is a friend to the complainant, came to her shop to buy eight crates of soft drinks.

The prosecutor further said that when the complainant was bringing out the crates of soft drinks, the defendant surreptitiously opened her handbag and stole the N151,210.

“While she was in the process of stealing the money, the complainant’s sales girl saw her and raised an alarm,” the prosecutor said.

He added that the offences contravened sections 292 and 306 of the Penal Code, Laws of Kaduna State. (NAN)