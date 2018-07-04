CBN pumped $2.60bn into forex market in June

In the wake of the sudden naira weakness witnessed in late May, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stepped up its intervention in the foreign exchange market, injecting a total of $2.60 billion into the market in the month of June alone, New Telegraph’s investigation has revealed.

Findings by our correspondents show that the apex bank sold a total of $1.62 billion through the interbank forex market and a total of $985.4 million to licensed Bureau De Change (BDCs) last month.

Specifically, the banking watchdog’s first intervention in the interbank forex market during this period was on June 1 when it sold a total of $331.41 million to players in different sectors in the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS).

CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, who confirmed this sale, said companies in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products, raw materials and machinery sectors were the beneficiaries of the intervention.

Also, on June 12, CBN injected $210 million to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the foreign exchange market.

Giving details of that sale, Okorafor said the lender offered $100 milion to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market. He said that the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment got $55 million, while another $55 million was allocated for tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others.

Furthermore, on the same day, the regulator intervened with $343.06 million to take care of requests in the retail segment of the foreign exchange market.

On June 20, it made another intervention in the interbank forex market, injecting $210 million to meet customers’ requests in various segments.

CBN spokesman, Okorafor, disclosed that under this intervention, the apex bank offered $100 million to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the SMEs segment got $55 million. He also said customers needing foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and basic travel allowance (BTA), among others, were also allocated $55 million.

The banking watchdog again injected a fresh $210 million into the interbank market on June 26 to take care of requests in the wholesale segment of the forex market.

Its last intervention for last month was on June 29 when it pumped in $318.73 million for customers in the retail segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

Details of that intervention showed that transactions in the retail window represented requests from the various sectors in the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS).

Confirming the sale, Okorafor explained that the $318.73 million sold was for companies in the raw materials, agricultural, airline and petroleum industries. He emphasised that the apex bank remained committed to ensuring that all the sectors continue to enjoy access to the foreign exchange required for their business concerns.

Significantly, an analysis of CBN’s interventions in the interbank forex market by Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) indicate that the banking watchdog sold a total of $1.43 billion in May compared to $837 million in April. Given that June’s total figure of dollar sales by the CBN in the interbank forex market stood at $1.6billion, it indicates a steady increase in CBN’s intervention in the last three months.

In a recent note, analysts at FDC said the increase in forex sales was part of efforts by CBN to address rising forex demand pressures.

Indeed, with the surge in demand for dollars leading to N2 depreciation of the naira in the parallel market from N363/$ to N365 per dollar, on May 27 unveiled new forex measures, mandating BDCs to purchase forex from it thrice weekly and also directing commercial banks as well as BDCs to sell foreign exchange to all eligible travellers over the counter, regardless of their customer status.

Industry watchers point out that with the regulator’s data indicating that the number of licensed BDCs in the country stood at 4,106 as at May 31 2018, it means that the banking watchdog likely sold a total of $958.4 million to the money changers in the last four weeks given that each BDC must buy $60,000 weekly ($20,000 per operator on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) from the CBN.

Managing Director of a Lagos-based BDC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that an additional measure introduced by CBN, which allowed BDCs to buy dollars from it at commercial banks’ dollar buying rate of N357/$1 and sell at N360 per dollar, has made most BDCs to again take a keen interest in purchasing dollars from the regulator.

However, financial experts have said that the significant increase in the amount of dollars that the CBN is injecting into the forex market in its bid to sustain exchange rate stability could negatively impact the nation’s external reserves.

For instance, experts at FDC stated: “External reserves declined by 0.33 per cent from $47.78 billion on May 16 to $47.62 billion on May 30. The decline was driven primarily by an increase in the CBN’s intervention to address rising forex demand pressures. The CBN sold a total of $1.43 billion in May compared to $837 million in April and this was reflected in the external reserves level declining 11 times in May. The increased strain on external reserves has reduced the import cover from 13.27 months to 13.24 months within the period.”

They, however, stated that the current level of the reserves is still strong enough to allow the CBN intervene in the event of an economic shock, adding: “We expect robust oil proceeds to mitigate the impact of heightened forex demand pressures on the external reserves in the near term.”