Chevron MD advocates sustained oil and gas

The Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Jeff Ewing, has called for collaboration by all stakeholders for the achievement of sustained investment and growth in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. Ewing, who made the call while contributing to the panel discussion on “Unlocking Nigeria’s Investment Potential,” at the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja, yesterday, noted that the current relative stability in the global oil markets presents an opportunity for both the industry operators and the government to appraise the industry and provide enduring solutions. H

e said the industry has an opportunity in rejuvenating old frontier basin exploration, to discover impact resource additions for strategic reserves replacement and growth and opportunities to continue to enhance efficiency and reduce cost. While stressing the expected government’s focus on creating an enabling environment for investment to thrive and developing new oil and gas fiscal policy that are globally competitive, he applauded the efforts of the government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in addressing the issue of Joint Venture cash call arrears.