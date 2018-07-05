News
Chevron MD advocates sustained oil and gas
The Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Jeff Ewing, has called for collaboration by all stakeholders for the achievement of sustained investment and growth in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. Ewing, who made the call while contributing to the panel discussion on “Unlocking Nigeria’s Investment Potential,” at the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja, yesterday, noted that the current relative stability in the global oil markets presents an opportunity for both the industry operators and the government to appraise the industry and provide enduring solutions. H
e said the industry has an opportunity in rejuvenating old frontier basin exploration, to discover impact resource additions for strategic reserves replacement and growth and opportunities to continue to enhance efficiency and reduce cost. While stressing the expected government’s focus on creating an enabling environment for investment to thrive and developing new oil and gas fiscal policy that are globally competitive, he applauded the efforts of the government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in addressing the issue of Joint Venture cash call arrears.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition