Cloned PVCs: Don’t thwart Nigeria’s democracy, Atiku tells Jack Ma

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the owner of online platform, alibaba.com, Jack Ma not to allow his platform to be used to thwart Nigeria’s democracy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday raised alarm that its permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) were being cloned and sold online.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received reports of attempts to clone Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and sell them online,” the commission said in a statement signed by Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, Director, Voter Education and Publicity.

Atiku who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in an open letter by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Otunba Gbanga Daniel described it as “an egregious breach of Nigeria’s electoral integrity and our national security.

“We are very concerned about this security breach because it threatens Nigeria’s desire to build strong institutions, like the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“A situation like this could lead to massive vote buying and thus thwart our efforts and instead create strong men where we want to enable strength in institutions.”

PDP however, said nobody can rig the July 14,

Ekiti governorship election, despite the alleged machinations by the All Progressives Congress (APC), INEC officials and security agencies.

This was contained in a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Atiku reminded Jack Ma that PVCs were used in the 2015 Nigerian elections and there was no breach even though alibaba platform was in existence then.

“That precedence leads me to believe that if alibaba.com refuses to lend its platform to those unscrupulous elements who want to thwart Nigeria’s democracy, we would greatly increase the chances of a free and fair Nigerian election in 2019.

“Therefore, I appeal to you to use your good offices to permanently remove these items from alibaba.com,” he said.

The former vice president further advised the platform to consider sharing its information with Nigeria’s security apparatus that might help expose any impropriety.

He noted the allegations, counter allegations and investigations into election meddling in the 2016 American presidential elections.

‎

“These occurrences have ensnared several technology, IT and social media platforms including Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and Twitter just to mention a few.

“Their involvement has had far reaching political and economic impact which has affected their market capitalisation and consumer confidence.

“It is also in the light of preventing such a scenario involving Nigeria and alibaba.com that I make these appeals. I trust that I can count on your cooperation,” he added.

PDP in the statement by Ologbondiyan warned that INEC officials working with agents of the APC to

compromise the process are risking their lives because people of Ekiti State have resolve to ensure that nobody subverts their will in the election.

“The people of Ekiti state are already aware of the clandestine meetings between known INEC officials and APC agents, including those held at the Ondo state Government House, Akure, where plots were hatched to use INEC’s ICT Department to preload card readers and input false results, as well as cloning unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to superimpose pictures of their members from other states.

‎”What the APC and their cohorts in INEC fail to note is that Ekiti is a contiguous state where every indigene and residents know and can identify one another other as individuals and families and that as such there is no way in which strangers imported from other states can be allowed to sneak in and participate in their election.

“We restate the fact, clearly known both to INEC and the APC, that Ekiti State is a stronghold of the PDP and that the people are solidly behind the PDP, particularly due to the sterling performance of Governor Ayo Fayose in developing the state in all spheres of lives.

“The APC and their rejected candidate should therefore end their desperation to forcefully take over the state as no amount of machination, intimidation, threats or even arrests and detention can subjugate the people of Ekiti state, on any score, let alone, on their governorship election,” the statement added.