Committee on mineral resources hails Okowa’s peace initiative
The Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) has commended the peace and security initiative of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, saying it had further boosted investment and encouraged investors into the state.
The committee, inaugurated by the Federal Government, however, lauded the determination of the governor to collaborate with the government to develop the solid mineral sector to international standard, adding that it was a bold step to diversify the economy of the state and the country at large.
Speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting of MIREMCO in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday, the state Chairman of the committee, Mr. John Edijala called on stakeholders to cooperate with the body in the task of midwifing mining activities for nation building.
He said over 200 miners had already been discovered across the state, excavating coal, silica, clay, lignite, laterite, Kaolin, pebbles, and sharp sand, and urged them to mitigate environmental challenges associated with their operations
