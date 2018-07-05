Confronting Britain with imperialist crimes

Something remarkable happened in Nigeria recently, but its significance was lost to the Nigerian public and even the very actors themselves. A group which calls itself Nigerian Christian Elders Council headed by Elder Solomon Asemota (SAN) led a delegation to the British High Commissioner in Abuja to table a seven-point demands which include, perhaps, a plea to the British Government to intervene by helping Nigeria resolve the ‘Islamisation agenda’. The group alleged that certain Islamists in Nigerian society and government are trying to execute the agenda to destroy the secularity of Nigerian State as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution.

This action by the Nigerian Christian Elders Council is the very first time a group or an individual is confronting Britain with its past imperialist activities and misdeeds against Nigeria, its former colony (1914-1960). Scholarly works and public opinion are replete with references and innuendoes about how Britain in constituting and governing Nigeria employed political chicanery, dirty intrigues and subterfuge to undermine the constitutional structure of Nigeria and thereafter sowed it with tribalism, ethnic chauvinism and religious bigotry which have plagued the nation-state and rendered it a turbulent and unstable society daily assailed by outrageous crimes and constant social commotions.

Being so configured and constituted, Nigeria has been unstable politically and economically and in just six years after its independence it experienced two bloody military coups with an accompanying pogroms that degenerated to Biafra War that lasted nearly three years. In the crisis that engulfed Nigeria between 1964 and 1970, Britain as a partisan participant in the crisis is corroborated by the statement of one of the principal participants in the crisis, General Obasanjo, in his books, ‘My Command’ and ‘My Watch’ testified that Britain assisted Nigeria against Biafra and played active role, if not in precipitating the crisis, but at least in deliberately encouraging belligerence in the resolution of the Nigerian 1966/67 crisis.

So, against the backdrop of this sordid role of Britain in the rigging of the constitutional structure of Nigeria and deliberately sowing its socio-political fabric with crisis-inducing factors; I do not think the delegation to the British High Commissioner was geared to confronting Britain with its imperialist wrongs/deeds against Nigeria and perhaps seeking recompense for the nation. Rather the group was merely, as hapless victim of British imperialism and good clientele-state and society, appealing to British High Commissioner to request its home government to use its bottomless goodwill with its clientele-Government of Nigeria and other vested interests inured to maintaining the present unworkable and dysfunctional constitutional and political status quo in Nigeria to have a change of heart in their irresolute guardianship of the British legacy and embrace round-table talks to reform or change Nigeria that works for all for a sustainable future and better Nigeria. That is what I think the mission of the group was to the British High Commissioner.

But I would want the group to document their case and take it to the United Nations and its International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice where it will table the case of ‘crimes against humanity’ which Britain committed against Nigeria between 1830 and 1960 when it conquered Nigerian ethnic nationalities to form Nigeria. And in accomplishing its goal, Britain had visited brigandage and violent expeditions against Kingdoms and potentates, stole prized artefacts, used chicanery and deployed fraud, subterfuge to rig the constitutional and socio-political structure and sowed the society with crisis-inducing factors such as segregation religious bigotry, tribalism, ethnic chauvinism, etc.

In arguing their case before these fora, even though controlled by Britain and its allies, the Nigerian Christian Elders Council will make haste to obtain the declassified British Imperial Records which are now in the public domain and which records now establish beyond reasonable doubt that Britain as a ‘guardian’ or ‘trustee’ of Nigeria was biased against Southern Nigeria and was acting in bad faith when, against the run of play in international law, it deliberately rigged the socio-political and constitutional structure of Nigeria by entrenching a false census and lopsided electoral delineation to favour specifically the Northern conservative political establishment against the rest of Nigeria. The group has to present to the world the pitiable condition of the turbulent society Britain created which has resulted in countless violent coups and outrages, pogroms, mass impoverishment of the masses, etc.

The Nigerian Christian Elders Council in proof of their case will delve into archives to get documents that prove that Britain deliberately worked against the unity of Nigeria and its existence on the principles of justice, freedom and egalitarianism. The group will point to the British interventions in the affairs of Nigeria especially at critical junctures that undermined Nigeria. The group will get the declassified British Imperial Record “The Conservative Government and the End of an Empire…” that detailed how Britain in the process of decolonization of Nigeria designed the constitutional structure and the political processes to favour the Northern political establishment to have eternal control of Nigeria for its own (British) political and economic interests. The Christian elders will point to declarations by the Northern leaders such as Sir Ahmadu Bello’s claim in Patriot Newspaper, 12th October, 1960 that “the new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of his grandfather, Uthman dan Fodio” which according to him, the North will “ruthlessly prevent the change of power” and “use the minorities of the North as willing tools and the South as a conquered territory and never allowed them to have control over their future.” This Ahmadu Bello’s declaration corroborated Lord Harcourt, the then British Secretary of State for Colonies in December 1913 declaration that Northern Nigeria was a “promising and well conducted youth” who by the amalgamation of Nigeria was placed “on an allowance on its own” sustained by “an alliance with a Southern Lady of means” declaring that he had “issued the Special Licence and Sir Frederick Lugard will perform the ceremony.”

The Nigerian Christian Elders Council should drop their pacific interrogation of Britain and go to United Nations’ agencies and confront it with its imperialist wrongdoings against Nigeria and demand restitution, reparation and apology.

I am aware of the 2014 indignant retort offered Nigerians by the British High Commissioner, Dr. Andrew Peacock, to stop blaming Britain for all its woes but rather to seize the moment to solve the problems themselves. The Nigerian Christian Elders Council’s reaction to that British retort is that Britain tied the Gordian knots and only it can untie them or at least assist Nigeria to untie the knots. So, Nigerian Christian Elders Council: over to you. Hold on to Britain. Don’t let go!