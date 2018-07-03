Corruption: Court grants Dakingari time over ill-health

A Federal High Court, Birnin-Kebbi yesterday granted an extension of time to a former Kebbi State governor, Saidu Usman Dakingari to enable him attend to his ill-health in a United Kingdom hospital.

The former governor was being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged corrupt practices.

When the matter came up yesterday, his lawyer, Eyitayo Fatogun who filed an affidavit with medical documents told the court that his client who was receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom for diabetic could not appear before the court following his swollen legs which had worsen his ill-health.

But he EFCC lead Prosecutor, Johnson Ojogbena who had urged the court to invoke Section 394 of ACJA, described the medical documents tendered before the court as “mere facts” prepared by a pharmacist and not a medical doctor.

To him, the accused person (4th defendant) was trying to disobey the court following his absence to stand trial.

He asked the court to invoke Section 934 as said by the court at the last adjourned date that ” if the 4th defendant failed to appear in court today, the court will not wait for Prosecutor before it invoke the Section 934.”

Ojogbena insisted that the 2nd and 3rd defendants were being subjected to stress because of the attitude of the 4th defendant, urging the court to issue a warrant of arrest which would amount to fairness to other defendants who had been coming to court for the trial.

But the governor’s lawyer, Fatogun asked the court to discountenance the EFCC’s request, insisting that the medical document tendered was duly authored by a medical doctor and deposed by a lawyer in his office.

However, Justice Simeon Amobeda ruled that based on fresh facts before the court, the court could no longer invoke Section 394 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJC) which would have compelled the court to issue a warrant arrest if defendant failed to appear before the court despite been served.

He said “it is only the living that could stand trial,” hence, the defendant should be allowed to take care of his health properly to enable him face his trial while adjourning further hearing to September 24.