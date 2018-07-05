Court gives EFCC 97-day ultimatum to produce Innoson

Justice Olusola A. Williams of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos yesterday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce the chairman of Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited, Innocent Chukuwuma within 97 days for possible arraignment.

Besides, Justice Williams, who is now presiding over the case after the withdrawal of Justice Mojisola Dada of the same division, also blamed the EFCC for granting leave to Innoson, who was in its custody while the matter was pending in court.

Innoson and his company were charged by the EFCC on offences allegedly committed sometimes in 2009 and 2011 bothering on fraud; conspiracy to obtain by false pretence containers of motorcycle, spare parts and raw materials, property of GTB from Mitsui OSL Lines Ltd, Apapa, Lagos.

The Judge gave the order when it was observed that neither the defence counsel nor the defendants were present in court during yesterday’s proceedings.

Justice Dada of the same Ikeja Division had, on June 22, withdrawn from presiding over the matter on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

All efforts by the anti-graft agency to arraign him before Justice Dada, on five consecutive occasions, failed despite being declared wanted on May 23 and also issuance of a bench warrant by the court.

Meanwhile, the NJC, through a letter signed by its Secretary, Mr. Ahmed Saleh, said that the Council had, in its meeting on March 9, absolved Justice Dada of any wrongdoing and that the matter will be returned to the Chief Judge for re-assignment to another judge.

However, while querying the EFCC lawyer, ABC Ozioku, on his plea for a further date for arraignment, Williams said: “I take a separate view in the light of all these, because, how the defendant left your custody is totally your issue to deal with.

“This court cannot adjudicate on a matter when the defendants involved appear to be non-existent or absent. For there to be a judgement, there must be a viable case before the court and not just in a form of an open, non-existent entity.

“This court would not just issue orders for media publications because justice is not just for the court. I cannot be making orders that are non-existent.

“The appearance of defendants to stand trial is solely the duty of the prosecution who intends to prosecute. Therefore, however the defendant left your custody is your issue to resolve,” the judge said.

Justice Williams, thereafter, adjourned the matter till October 10 for arraignment.