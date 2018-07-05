Court grants request to compel NASS to impeach Buhari

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday granted an application seeking to compel the National Assembly to start the impeachment process of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was sequel to a motion ex parte filed by a lawyer, Kanmi Ajibola, and a human rights activist, Suleiman Adeniyi.

The applicants had earlier written to the National Assembly urging it to commence the impeachment of the President.

Not satisfied with the way the National Assembly is handling the matter, the applicants approached the court.

The applicants, who cited the Senate, House of Representatives, National Assembly and President Buhari as first to fourth respondents in the suit filed on June 19, hinged their suit on alleged constitutional breaches by the president.

In the suit, the applicants alleged a flagrant violation of the 1999 Constitution by President Buhari under which he contested election, won and was sworn in as the president on May 29, 2015 without possessing the basic constitutional requirement, which would have made him qualified to contest the election.

They further alleged that President Buhari is in flagrant violation of section 137 (1) (j) of the 1999 Constitution when he presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the purpose of the 2015 presidential election that brought him to the office of the president.

“In the light of the 4th Respondent’s placement to continue in the office as the president, he has no certificate and basic requirement upon which this placement to continue in the office can be placed,” he said.

They further accused the president of treating the orders of the court with a great disdain and abusing the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at will, particularly from the angle of the observance of the federal character as contained in section 14 of the constitution.

“The 4th Respondent, on the 29th day of May 2015, took an oath of office, among others, to the effect that, he would rule in accordance to and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly section 14 (2) (b) which stipulates that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“In the contrary, the 4th Respondent has proved to be unable to guarantee the security of lives and properties of the citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in fulfillment of his oath of office. The herdsmen killings of the innocent citizens under the 4th Respondent have been uncountable, unbearable and unprecedented overheating figures in the globe.

“The 4th Respondent, in contravention of the due process and sections 80 and 81 of the 1999 Constitution, spent about $496 million on the purchase of Tucano Jets without the approval of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as required by the law.

“The 4th Respondent ordered to be withdrawn, money from the public fund of the federation without the approval of the National Assembly or the authorization of its act and same used for the purchase of Tucano Jets.

“The 4th Respondent has committed several impeachable offences, that is, gross misconduct.

“By the provision of section 143 of the 1999 constitution, the 1st to 3rd Respondents (The Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly) have the statutory duty to impeach the 4th Respondent as the president and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on gross misconduct.

“The 1st to 3rd Respondents have closed their eyes to the gross misconduct of the 4th Respondent,” they argued.

They submitted that as applicants in the matter, they have the right and duty to compel the 1st and 3rd Respondents to perform their statutory duty of impeachment against the 4th Respondent, having bothered on the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Citing several constitutional authorities in the written address in support of the motion ex-parte and with 44-paragraph affidavits, the applicants posed some questions by putting Nigeria side by side with some developed nations.

They want the court to decide whether the conduct of the 4th Respondent, particularly on the presentation of a forged certificate, will be condoned in America or Great Britain unchecked?

“Can the 4th Respondent continue to benefits from his act of forgery and infraction of constitution?

“Definitely, an American President cannot be genuinely accused of presentation of a forged certificate and still be allowed to continue as the president, likewise the Prime Minister of the Great Britain,” they submitted.

In her ruling, Justice Maureen Onyetenu granted the application and ordered “that the National Assembly being the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents commence the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

She later adjourned further hearing to October 30.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government is not aware of any court judgement directing National Assembly to commence impeachment process against President Buhari.

The minister stated that he only heard about the judgement and he needed to read it before making any comment on the issue.

“I’m just hearing from you. So, I will need to read it first time myself before I can make any comment. I didn’t hear (that),” Mohammed told journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.