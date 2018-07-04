Court halts dissolution of IBEDC’s Board

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has temporarily halted the 21 days order given to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Limited, IBEDC by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC within which to dissolve its present Board of Directors.

Delivering ruling in a case with suit no: FHC/ ABJ/CS/665/18 between Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) and 8 Ors v Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the trial Judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, held that the parties are to maintain the Status quo prior to the Order of June 19 in order to maintain the res of the matter. The court further held that there shall be accelerated hearing to hear the merits of the matter.

The court later adjourned to October 15 for the hearing of the last substantive suit. It would be recalled that NERC in an Order of June 19 directed IBEDC to put machinery in motion for the dissolution of its current Board within a 21 day period, citing alleged delay in the repayment of some loans by IBEDC investors.

The IBEDC Board, however, was to swiftly respond to the allegation, contending that it has lived up to its financial commitment to IBEDC, revealing that as at Thursday 14 June 2018, it had paid its monthly commitment up to date. The new twist of taking the matter before the Federal High Court was apparently a move to get the issue resolved legally once and for all as many industry watchers noted that the NERC action was capable of discouraging investors from investing their funds in the Nigerian economy.