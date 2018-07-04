Court quashes ban on Fayemi from holding public office

… Another APC chieftain files fresh suit seeking to disqualify candidate

An Abuja High Court, yesterday, quashed the indictment for fraud, the abuse of office and the 10 years ban from holding public office imposed on former minister of Solid Minerals and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, by the state government.

The court also dismissed a suit seeking to bar the APCrom fielding Fayemi as its candidate in the Ekiti governorship election slated for July 14.

This is just another chieftain of the party in the state, Oladimeji Olatunji, approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja seeking the disqualification of Fayemi from contesting the election.

In the case before the Abuja High Court, the trial judge, Justice Oathman Musa, in a judgement dismissed the suit instituted by the Action Peoples Party (APP) against Fayemi, APC and Ekiti State government on the ground that it was frivolous, baseless and without merit.

The APP had argued among others, that Fayemi’s indictment by a commission of inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to probe his administration, and the white paper issued by the state based on the indictment, disqualified him from holding public office by virtue of Section 182(1)(i) of the constitution.

But, Justice Musa quashed Fayemi’s purported indictment by commission of inquiry and the white paper on the grounds that the process leading to the report and white paper was tainted with bias as Fayemi was not accorded fair hearing.

The judge noted that Section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution, on which the suit was based, was no longer in existence having been deleted in 2011 by the National Assembly through the first alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

The judge, who answered the two questions posed by the plaintiff in the negative, refused all its prayers and declared the Fayemi was eligible to contest the governorship election and that the APC is at liberty, under the law to field him as its candidate.

Specifically, Justice Musa held that section 182 of the 1999 Constitution is no longer a valid provision in the constitution having lawfully deleted by the first Alteration Act 2011 and as such, no Nigerian citizen can be disqualified from the section.

Besides, the judge said that by virtue of several Supreme Court decisions, mere indictment and white paper are mere administrative decisions and cannot be used to disqualify any citizen from holding public office.

He further held that citizens can only be indicted by court of laws after fair trial adding that even if the white paper and the section 182 was not deleted, the process leading to the commission of enquiry report was tainted with bias because there was no evidence that Fayemi was invited as an accused person to defend himself from the corruption charges by the tribunal.

The judge held that from the available evidence, Fayemi a former governor of Ekiti State was invited as a witness to assist the tribunal with information and that the tribunal set aside the objection raised by Fayemi but did not go further to issue another invitation to him to appear as an accused person as required by law.

In addition, the court faulted the purported indictment and the ban by the Ekiti state government; because Fayemi was not served with necessary processes that would have enabled him defend himself.

Justice Musa held that despite the fact that Fayemi was not invited as a defendant, the commission of enquiry went ahead in an absurd, bias and tainted manner to indict him in gross violation of the right of the former governor to fair hearing as enshrined in the constitution.

The judge therefore quashed the purported indictment and the 10 years ban placed on Fayemi and declared that he is constitutionally qualified to contest any election and hold any public office.

Meanwhile, in the new suit marked FHC/ABJ/05/693/18 and dated July 2, 2018, with Fayemi, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, respectively, Olatunji is seeking an order disqualifying the 1st defendant from contesting the governorship election which is scheduled to hold on the July 14 for submitting false information to the 2nd and 3rd defendants as it relates to his non-resignation from the public service.