Crumbs from Russia

That amazing Galleria at St Petersburg

There is a big Galleria in St Petersburg that has everything you need in a city. Before you enter the Galleria at the heart of the city, there are people outside engaging in various things. Some play music and try some dance steps to thrill the audience while some engage in magic /betting all in public glare to attract crowd. Some people distribute fliers to advertise their goods and services including strip clubs and the ladies of the night have their agents looking for willing clients. Inside the Galleria, there are supermarkets, various shops for some top kits manufacturers like NIKE, Adidas etc. There is a bank and there is a big screen and space for people to watch TV. It was timely for the World Cup but that space is permanent at the Galleria. There is a functional bank that opens till 6pm every day at the Galleria. With five different massive floors, the Mall also has plenty eateries. I met many top Nigerian administrators at the Galleria in St Petersburg. Let me not mention names but truth is the place is full of activities and a beauty all round to behold.

No bribery, give flowers, cake, chocolates

In Russia, the people here are not used to gratification or bribe as we call it in Nigeria. If a Russian touches your heart with kindness, all you need to do is to buy him or her flowers to show appreciation. You also do not have to initiate kindness by giving anything. A Nigerian was assisted by a Russian in my hotel and when the Nigerian returned, he was asking other Russians what he could do to the guy who just rendered a huge assistance to him. He was simply told to buy him flowers, cake or chocolates.

It’s Elena again

I came back to Moscow at the weekend and of course I was looking forward to seeing Elena again after the show of kindness on my very first day in Russia. I was rushing to the media centre on Tuesday with the usual breeze on the way and when I arrived the media centre, I was supposed to use my accreditation tag to gain passage, but realized what I had with a rope round my neck was nowhere. My chest was blank. I was alarmed because it meant the World Cup was over. I was tensed but saw two volunteers before me laughing and another appeared from my back touched me tenderly and rolled the tag from back to the front. And guess what, it was my friend Elena again. ”Welcome back to Moscow, I saw you before you came in.” Oh thanks dear , you always appear at crucial times.” I replied. The tag apparently rolled back due to the breeze. Elena deserves a cake and flowers. Maybe I will take her out on a dinner date before I leave Russia. Such a pleasant babe.

Moscow weather is good

The weather in Moscow is very pleasant at least for us Nigerians. I came in weekend and even while it was raining on Sunday the weather was still okay. On Monday (yesterday) it was far better with 22 degrees and we could wear normal cloths without fear. Report from St Petersburg is not the same as colleagues out there said it was becoming unbearable. I am in Moscow, Nigeria is out and have no reason to leave here till I face Nigeria.