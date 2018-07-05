CSO’s warn INEC, parties against fraud

The Chairman of Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Mr. Clement Nwakwo, has warned stakeholders in the 14 July governorship election in Ekiti State, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to engage in moves that could compromise the poll.

Speaking at a town hall/stakeholders forum in Ado-Ekiti, the capital yesterday, Nwankwo said the essence of the meeting was to get assurances from INEC, the security agencies, and other stakeholders the election would be free, fair and credible.

He said: “What we have got from INEC and security are reassuring that we will get free and fair poll in Ekiti. We are going to hold INEC accountable for whatever happens and that is why it is good for the security to be helpful and we know they won’t default in this regard.”

Governor Ayodele Fayose who attended forum alongside some of his aides, however, challenged the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Bello and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Promise Ihenacho concerning what he described as “deployment of compromised operatives to Ekiti to perpetrate rigging and illegal arrests during the elections.”

The governor accused the DSS boss of allegedly acting like a chieftain of the APC by ordering the arrest and detention of PDP members and some teachers. He also tendered a video evidence to INEC chiefs at the event to confirm alleged preloading of the smart card reader by a political party in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Fayose said: “Free and fair election can only come when security did the right thing. On the day of election, I want all my security details to be withdrawn. But let me say that DSS have started arresting people, but this will be resisted.”

Officials of INEC and heads of the various security agencies, in their separate responses to the governor’s allegation, assured that the election would be free and devoid of any form of illegality that could compromise the exercise.

INEC, through its national commissioner in charge of Ekiti, Oyo and Osun States, Mr. Solomon Soyebi, explained full-proof logistics were already in place to give level field to all contestants, adding that the election would be the first to witness the use of what he called Enhanced Smart Card Reader.