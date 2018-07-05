Cyber security: CBN directs MMOs, others to remit levy on e-deals

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday directed Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) and other electronic Payment Service Providers to comply with the provision for the collection and remittance of the 0.005 levy on all electronic transactions by the businesses specified in the 2015 Cybercrime (Prohibition, prevention etc.) Act.

This was contained in a circular entitled, “Compliance with the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015: Collection and Remittance of Levy for the National Cybersecurity Fund,” posted on its website, which was signed by the Director, Banking and Payments System Department, Mr. Dipo Fatokun.

The apex bank said the directive applied to all electronic transactions, including financial deals occurring in a bank or on mobile money schemes and other payment platforms that had accompanying service charge.

It stated that the 0.005 levy was service charge exclusive of other taxes from all electronic financial transactions occurring in a bank, a mobile money scheme or other payment platforms.

The regulator stated that the levy also applied to electronic transactions either within or between operators that had an accompanying service charge, adding that the effective date for collection was July 1.

“Operators shall remit the levy on a monthly basis using the effective date of commencement of business as the base month.

“For this purpose, fifth business day of every subsequent month shall be the latest date for remittance,” the CBN stated.

It would be recalled that the apex bank had earlier directed banks to pay 0.005 per cent into the Cyber Security Fund account.

However, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, (ATCON), in May announced its rejection of the CBN’s directive that banks, MMOs and other electronic payment Service, saying providers should remit 0.005 per cent levy on all electronic transactions into the National Cyber Security Fund.

National President of ATCON, Mr. Olusola Teniola, who stated this, said that the implementation of 0.005 per cent levy would cripple if not render useless government and private sector efforts to speed up the broadband penetration in Nigeria.

According to him, members of ATCON were already overtaxed by all tiers of governments.