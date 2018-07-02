Dangote Cement’s expansion drive strategic, says Makoju

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc., Engr. Joseph Makoju, has said that the investments of the foremost cement company and its expansion across African countries are very strategic to contribute to Africa’s economy and make its products the most preferred by consumers.

He stated this at the weekend during a partnership facility tour between the management of the cement firm and top officials of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to the Ibese Cement Plant in Ogun State. He said that Dangote Cement was way ahead of competition in quality, volume production size and production automation, saying these were parts of the result of continuous investments by the management.

Makoju, who was represented by the National Sales and Distribution Director, Dangote Cement, Adeyemi Fajobi, stated that besides the investment in expansion to ramp up volume, such investment has added value to the economies of African countries where the company has presence.

He said Dangote Cement operates in 14 countries in Africa with efforts on to expand to other three within the next few months to make its presence felt in 17 countries.

The ultimate aim, he stated, was to help other African countries to attain self-sufficiency. “In the last 10 years, Dangote cement has embarked on an aggressive expansion drive, which has seen it having an annual production of cement to the tune of over 29 million in its three production plants in Ibese, Obajana and Gboko, thus effectively eliminating importation of cement. “Besides our continuous expansion, we also export to countries like Ghana, Benin and Togo.

These are sources of foreign exchange for our dear nation. Wherever we operate, we operate as economic partners because we add value to the economy by creating employments. “Our commitment is not only to meet production target, but quality and safety standard in our operations. This is one of the reasons we partner the regulatory agencies like the SON to devise means of keeping up the standard and raising the bar where necessary.”

He also explained how Dangote Cement has been able to check the incidence of faking its products through its expansion of volume availability, saying adulteration and faking of products thrive where the original products are not easily available.

He said with the availability of Dangote Cement in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, the problem of faking has been checked considerably. In his remark, the Director- General of SON, Osita Aboloma, represented by the Group Head, Building and Civil, SON, Joseph Ugbaja, said the partnership with Dangote Cement was for the good of the industry.