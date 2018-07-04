Daniel’s death: Dbanj expresses gratitude to Nigerians for support

Dapo Oyebanjo a.k.a Dbanj has expressed his gratitude to Nigerians for their support and messages of condolence during the passing of his first son Daniel Oyebanjo III.

The entertainer who spoke on behalf of his wife and family took to his Instagram to speak for the first time since the demise of Daniel Jr.

He wrote @iambangalee” To thank everyone who had condoled with him and family over the loss of his 1-year-old son, Daniel III”.

‘’We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period.On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonatration of love and care from both near and afar.

“May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjos”.

Daniel drowned in an indoor pool at the Oyebanjo’s residence. (NAN)