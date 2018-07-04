Delayed budget casts fog over economic recovery

Despite high oil prices, rising reserves and dwindling inflation, late passage of the 2018 budget ensured that Nigeria’s economy did not end the first half of the year on a strong note. Tony Chukwunyem writes

Although late passage of the central government’s budgets has been a recurring issue in recent, the delay in the passage of the 2018 budget has elicited comments from financial experts and industry watchers.

When President Muhammadu Buhari submitted the budget early November last year, expectation was high in some quarters. Government would spare no effort to ensure that it was quickly passed so that enough capital projects could be executed before the 2019 general election.

However, as is well known, like other previous budgets of this administration, the 2018 Appropriation bill suffered a lot of delays prompting financial experts to caution that the development would negatively impact the economy.

Experts’ warnings

Specifically, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said the delay in the passage of the budget was a threat to businesses and Nigeria’s goal of becoming one of the top 20 economies by 2020.

In a statement, LCCI’s Director-General, Muda Yusuf, said some of the implications of the late passage of the 2018 budget include a slowdown in the economic recovery process by postponing the multiplier effect of the government spending.

He also stated: “If funds for critical projects are not disbursed on time, the tempo of economic activities will be reduced, dragging the economy into a state of inertia and economic decline. Capital expenditure such as infrastructural development, construction work and payment of contractors will also be affected. It will affect the success of Nigerian businesses, which are key players in the effort to combat the country’s high unemployment rate. Private sector operators that depend on the budget to plan their activities for each fiscal year will be affected by the delay.”

Similarly, commenting on the issue, Director General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Professor Akpan Ekpo, was quoted as saying : “It has been a recurring decimal and it is unfortunate that it is only once or twice in about 20 years that we have passed the budget on time. How can you go almost half of the year and you don’t have a budget? There are projects that need to be funded, some to be rolled over. You know we just came out of a recession technically, so this development makes a mockery of it. This confirms that the recession we came out from was the oil story because the budget is expected to power the fiscal policy. So, for me it is embarrassing and disturbing.”

Indeed, after President Buhari signed the budget into law on June 20, business advisory firm, Deloitte, also expressed concern that the late passage of the budget could have adverse impact on the economy.

The firm said: “There are concerns that 2018 fiscal year may experience a repeat of the 2017 Budget performance. This is because the impending 2019 elections are likely to take the front burner, which may inevitably leave several projects hanging at the end of the year.”

Interestingly, the experts gave these warnings despite positive macroeconomic developments in the first half of the year.

Falling inflation, unchanged rates

For instance, during the review period, the nation’s inflation rate steadily declined from 15.3 per cent in January, to 11.61 per cent in May, indicating that inflation has fallen for the 16th consecutive month.

In fact, concern that election spending could increase inflation has been a key reason why the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left interest rates unchanged (14 per cent) at the two meetings that it held during the review period despite widespread calls that easing was needed to speed up economic growth.

For instance, Deputy Governor at the CBN, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, said in her personal statement at the MPC’s April meeting: “The anticipated huge fiscal spending for the proposed 2018 budget and preparations ahead of the 2019 elections may also have inflationary effects.

“This in itself would obviously call for a proactive and cautious monetary policy response to ensure there is no upward pressure on inflation. Thus, I would encourage quick passage of the 2018 appropriation bill by the national assembly, to keep fiscal policy on track, boost investment, employment and economic output for the benefit of the citizenry. It is my opinion that monetary policy considerations at this time should prioritize reduction in the general price level, exchange rate stability, and sustaining the fragile economic growth.”

IMF 2018 Article IV mission report

The CBN’s decision not to cut rates also echoed the sentiments of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which in the report on the conclusion of its 2018 Article IV Mission to Nigeria last December, stated that it would not recommend monetary policy easing for growing the Nigerian economy.

According to the IMF, despite exiting recession, Nigeria’s economy remained vulnerable and tightening should continue until inflation is within the single-digit target range.

It said economic growth in Nigeria is expected to continue to pick up in 2018 to 2.1 per cent: “helped by the full year impact of greater availability of foreign exchange and higher oil production, but to stay relatively flat in the medium term. Risks to the outlook include lower oil prices, tighter external market conditions, heightened security issues, and delayed policy responses.”

Healthy dollar buffers

Clearly, more availability of foreign exchange in the system in the first half of the year helped the CBN to sustain exchange rate stability. The apex bank was able to achieve this due to a steady increase in its foreign exchange reserves occasioned by high oil prices and successful Eurobond sales.

Data obtained from the CBN’s website shows that the reserves stood at $47.6billion as at June 13. The foreign reserves have thus climbed well over 50 per cent than the $31billion, which they stood at a year ago.

Nigeria, China Yuan deal

Indeed, the reserves look set to further increase given that in May, the CBN announced that it had signed a $2.5billion bilateral currency swap agreement with the People’s Bank of China aimed at preserving its dollar buffers by encouraging Nigerians doing business with their Chinese counterparts to use the Chinese Renminbi (Yuan).

Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, said the agreement will reduce the difficulties encountered in the search for third currencies in the execution of business transactions between Nigerian and Chinese industrialists.

“It will also assist both countries in their foreign exchange