Delta speaker’s wife’s abductors jailed 21 years each

An Asaba High Court has sentenced the kidnappers of wife of the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Mrs. Oborevwori Tobore, to 21 years imprisonment each with hard labour.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, who presided over the case, averred that the convicts, Innocent Kpalajo (35), Ejiro Omorere (36) and Festus Okoro (28), were guilty as charged.

They were arraigned in May 2011 on a four-count charge for conspiracy to kidnap, kidnap, demanding with menace, armed robbery, as punishable under Sections 516 (a), 364, 406 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. C 21 Vol.1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006 and section 1 (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap. R11.

Although the three convicts pleaded not guilty to the charges, Umukoro said having thoroughly weighed the evidences adduced by both prosecution and defence counsel on the scale of justice, he was convinced that the prosecution had established the ingredients of conspiracy, kidnap, demanding by menace and robbery, and accordingly found them guilty of the charges.

The judge also ordered the re-arrest of Rotimi Oyewole, who received and bought the stolen Camry car with registration No. DT 688 ASB to face trial, and same with Oghenemano Isiah who jumped bail.

The prosecution argued that the first prosecution witness, Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori, who identified one of her abductors as her husband’s driver, testified that on May 8, 2011, about 1p.m. while driving on Osubi Road after visiting a widow, noticed a gold coloured Toyota Camry car following her and suddenly blocked her car.