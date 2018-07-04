‘Devil made me to sleep with my 12-year-old daughter’

Police in Lagos have arrested a 60-year-old man, Ashiru Amusa, over alleged continuous sexual violation of his 12-year-old daughter. After his arrest, Amusa insisted that the devil took possession of him and made him to repeatedly defile his daughter. The violation of the girl was discovered by a neighbour, who dashed to the police to blow the whistle.

Amusa, a driver, with a monthly salary of N35,000, lives at Akowonjo Shasha area of the metropolis with his second wife and his children. The victim is a product of his first marriage. Although Amusa was accused of repeatedly violating his daughter, he, however, insisted that he had sex with her only once. The suspect added that he did that in April this year and after that, never tried it again.

He said: “My daughter’s mother no longer lives with me because we were never married. I impregnated her by mistake. I’m now married to a woman, whom I really love. I have two wonderful children with her. On the fateful day of the incident, my wife went to the market. I honestly didn’t know what came over me. Immediately I sighted my daughter that day, I started having this sexual urge towards her. I then defiled her. “During that time, I was not myself.

It was like the devil possessed me. I was not drunk and I was physically and mentally alright. It just had to be the devil that triggered me to commit such a sinful act. I wish it had never happened. I feel so ashamed.”

The woman, who alerted the police about the defilement, disclosed that she got to know about the crime after the victim ran to her one day and begged her to allow her sleep in her home. She said: “The time was about 9.40p.m. when she came to me. It was when I asked why, that she narrated her ordeal. She insisted that her dad had repeatedly defiled her.”

According to investigator, the victim had been separated from her mother since birth. She had been living with her grandmother in Abeokuta. She went to live with her father in Lagos on April 22. It was alleged that since then, he had been sexually molesting her. The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal: said: “This case goes to show that with our community policing and safety partnership project, criminals have no hiding place.

It does not matter who they are, how highly or lowly placed they may be. The truth is that Lagosians bond with us in our efforts to checkmate criminals in the state.” The victims had been taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Mirabel Centre, for further medical examination.