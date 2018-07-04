Driver, assistant arrested with 30 cartons of Tramadol

Police in Lagos have arrested a truck driver and his assistant for being in possession of hard drug known as Tramadol. The driver, Mr. Igwe Ejike, of No. 2, Green Land Street, Olorunshogo, Badargy and his assistant, Stephen Osita, were intercepted by a team of operatives attached to Trade Fair Division, while on a stop-and-search operation.

The suspects’ vehicle, a Scania 220 truck with registration number FST 45 OD, loaded with 30 cartons of Tramadol 100mg capsules neatly concealed under motor spare parts. Speaking with journalists, Ejike said that the owner of the ‘load,’ told him that the sack of bags contained spare parts. He said: “I never knew it was Tramadol that was packed in the sack.

They called me to come and carry spare parts to Lagos. The sacks weres already packed and even when you touch the sack, you feel truly something like spare parts. As a driver, we have no right to open the sack, and our business is to load the truck with goods and deliver to the owner at the destination. I didn’t know there was Tramadol in some of those sacks until the police stopped us and opened the bags.”

According to the driver, they loaded the truck at Onitsha and were told to deliver the goods at the Trade Fair in Lagos to the owner before the police arrested them. He added: “The owner gave us the phone number of a policeman and we have been talking to the officer until we were arrested.” But when we told him that we were arrested, he switched off his phone. I have been driving truck for 10 years now.

“As drivers we cannot open sacks to check what is inside.

But we do ask the people giving the goods to us before loading our truck that was why I have confident when the police stopped me at the Trade Fair because I thought we were carrying spare parts. “

On his part, Osita also said: “One haulage man named Ejike called us for the job. But we were told we were delivering motor spare parts. We didn’t know any other thing was there aside what they told us. We were paid N70,000 to take the goods to Trade Fair in Lagos.”

The Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said on June 29, a team of operatives attached to Trade Fair Division, while on a stop-and-search operation, intercepted a truck loaded with 30 cartons of Tramadol 100mg capsules neatly concealed under motor spare parts. He said: “Despite how carefully the drugs were concealed, the eagle-eyed police operatives were able to detect the illegal consignment. The driver of the truck, Ejike, and his conductor, Osita, were apprehended and the truck recovered for further investigation.”