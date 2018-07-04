DSS invades school, arrest officials over PVC collection

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, invaded Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, Ado Ekiti, the capital, arresting some of the school’s officials for collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from teachers.

The DSS officials believed to be acting on a tip-off, stormed the school about 9.00am to effect arrest of two officials of the school said to be collecting PVCs from the teachers.

It was gathered that security men arrested one Mrs Olagbemi, Secretary to the Principal and one Mrs. Ogunrinde, Office Assistant to the principal.

The arrests followed the security agency’s launch of a two-day manhunt for politicians and their agents who were collecting PVCs from civil servants, teachers and other eligible voters.

Police spokesperson, Caleb Ikechukwu, explained he had not been informed on the arrest, promising to get back to the journalists if and when he was properly briefed.

Meanwhile, a teacher at Aaye Oja Grammar School in Moba Local Government has been reportedly summoned by the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) for allegedly refusing to submit her PVC.

The woman whose name was not disclosed was invited to face a panel on why she chose not to submit her PVC as directed by the TSC authorities.

The letter summoning her to face panel ordered her to appear at TSC Chairman’s Office at 9.00am on Tuesday (yesterday).

The letter, signed by one Akande J. on behalf of the TSC Chairman, read: “I am directed by Chairman, TSC to invite you for a chat tomorrow, 3rd July, 2018 at Chairman’s Office by 9.00 am. Kindly treat as urgent please.”