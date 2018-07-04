Ebonyi condemns couple’s killings, warns against reprisal

Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Kelechi Igwe yesterday appealed to the people of Ekwashi community in a Ohaukwu local government area of the state not to engage in a reprisal following the killing of a couple from the area by the Agila people of Benue State.

He made the appeal when he visited the community to console with them over the gruesome killing of the couple, Mr. Ogwa Joseph and his wife, Angelina in their farm last week.

Igwe described the killing of the couple as barbaric and unfortunate coming a time the state government had made reasonable effort to restore peace in the area, blaming discrimination for incessant attacks on Ebonyi people along boarder areas and warned that the era of looking down on Ebonyi was over.

He, however, assured the people that Governor David Nweze Umahi-led government would strive to protect them from further attacks while efforts would be made to liaise with Benue state government to bring lasting peace.

Chairman of the council, Clement Odah told the Deputy Governor that the couple were killed last Friday, with their bodies mutilated, saying the visit was timely as it would further encourage the people not to take reprisal as an option.

Also speaking, President of Ndigbo Leaders Council , Prof Sunday Elom said their Benue neighbors were in the habit of attacking the community, saying that the community as law abiding citizens would rely on government and other relevant agencies to resolve the crisis.

Ogwa Joseph Ode and his wife, Angelina were gruesomely killed Friday last week, leaving behind six children including a one year-old baby.

The people of Ekwashi Ngbo in the area and their neighbouring Agila had been at war with each other for decades over boundary matters.