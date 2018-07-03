Ebonyi plans public screening for youths over Hepatitis B

Ebonyi state government will embark on public screening of youths in the area over Hepatitis B surface antigen as many youths had tested positive during screening for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force and other security agents.

Senior Special Adviser to Governor Umahi on Health Service, Dr. Sunday Nwangele stated this in Abakaliki while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state Executive Council Meeting.

He said: “It has come to the knowledge of Ebonyi state that during screening of our potential youths for either police, army, customs and paramilitary recruitments, a lot of these young people are found to be positive for Hepatitis B surface antigen.

“Any moment from now, the state government is going to embark on public screening for Hepatitis B surface antigen especially among the youths for the population of the class at risk.”

“There is also a restriction on the sale of antibiotics and analgesics over the counter. From now henceforth, it is expected that analgesics and antibiotics be sold following a doctor’s prescription

note.

“We are talking of serious analgesics. It could be oral, which is the one we drink or injection, it can also be steroidal or non-steroidal.

“This is where a doctor’s prescription must come in. These types of analgesics are usually abused and some of them work in the brain like Tradmadol.”