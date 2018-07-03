Ecobank plans dollar bond after investor meetings

Ecobank has mandated international lenders to arrange investor meetings in Britain and the United States, after which it plans to issue a five-year dollar-denominated bond, the African bank said yesterday.

According to Reuters, Ecobank, which has operation in 36 African countries, has hired Deutsche Bank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange meetings from June 18, it said.

The Bank said proceeds from the offering will be used for debt refinancing among other things.

Ecobank recorded N27.863 billion profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 from a profit of N18.681 billion posted in 2017, representing a growth of 49 per cent.

In a report released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the group’s profit before tax stood at N33.908 billion during the period under review, from pretax profit of N22.894 billion, accounting for an increase of 48 per cent.

Gross earnings were up 11per cent to N198.615 billion as against N178.387 billion in 2017.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO, commenting on the result, said, “The firm generated $111 million in pre-tax profits, the largest quarterly profits since the third quarter of 2015, which was an increase of 48 per cent, and 81 per cent, from the first quarter and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. Our return on tangible total shareholders’ equity was a record 23.4 per cent.

“We grew deposits by 14 per cent year-on-year to $15.5 billion through deeper client engagements and digital financial offerings. Our footprint, a competitive advantage, is an attraction that drives mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Overall, our results show the progress that we have made in the last two years in strengthening the firm’s foundations as part of our ‘roadmap to leadership’ and digitisation strategies – particularly around operating efficiency, credit risk management, and digitisation to reduce our cost-to-serve and advance our vision to bring affordable and convenient financial services solutions to the many unbanked Africans.

“The Group CEO and Group CFO who are both signatories to the financial statements of ETI, were granted a waiver by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria allowing them to sign the ETI financial statements (without indicating their FRC registration numbers) together with the Chairman on behalf of the board.

“We have now reached a turning point in our 5-year strategy. In the next few years, we will build on this momentum with one major goal –relentless execution. Internally, we will not rest on our laurels while externally, gradual economic growth and client activity continues to be supportive of the firm’s growth.”

Ecobank recorded N69.902 billion profit after tax for the full year ended December 31, 2017 from a loss after tax of N52.600 billion posted in 2016, representing a growth of 233 per cent.

The group’s profit before tax stood at N88.309 billion during the period under review, from pretax loss of N33.707 billion, accounting for an increase of 362 per cent.

Gross earnings were up 15 per cent to N763.633 billion as against N665.001 billion.