Edo: Over 500 victims lose N10m to fake job recruitment firm

More than 500 job seekers and applicants in Edo State have allegedly been swindled by an employment consultant firm, which defrauded them to the tune of over N10 million. The firm, identified as KAI Environment, claimed to have been mobilised to recruit workers for the Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability. Investigations, however, revealed that officials of the company had been operating from Bins Hotel, along Ekenwan Road in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

It was reliably learnt that prospective job seekers were made to part with N2,000 each for registration; N2,000 for handouts during training and another N15,000 for uniforms. Meanwhile, investigations by New Telegraph further revealed that the first batch of 150 applicants had concluded training and were waiting to be deployed to their various places of work or duty posts. But, the state government had since distanced itself from the exercise, as one of the officials of the ministry, who pleaded anonymity, said the firm’s proposal to the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was returned to the company for further discussions.

“We are still talking, and we were surprised to hear that they are already recruiting people and collecting money from the applicants. However, though as good as their intention might be, officials of the recruitment firm should have waited for the government go ahead order,” the official stated.

This was as the State Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, described the firm’s action and recruitment exercise as illegal and criminal. Oni-Okpaku pointed out that the firm had not secured any approval from the state government to recruit on its behalf, saying: “We heard they are already selling forms and collecting money from job seekers, which is criminal and illegal.

They don’t have any document authorizing them to act on behalf of the state government. What they are doing is simply extortion. “We have people who registered under Edo Jobs,where we can pull from whenever the need arises. It does not make sense for government to now give job recruitment to outsiders. We understand they are from Lagos State.”

However, one of the officials of the firm, who yesterday told newsmen that he is a Disciplinary Officer of the recruitment firm, further explained that his boss, whose name was not readily disclosed, was responsible for the recruitment of youths with the permission of the state government through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.