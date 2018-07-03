EFCC: We secured 139 convictions in 6 months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday, said its renewed vigour in the fight against corruption, had resulted in the conviction of 139 suspects prosecuted for alleged money laundering and other financial crimes.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency said the feat which was achieved between January and June, was an improvement on the 89 convictions recorded in May.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured a total of 139 convictions between January and June 2018. It reads: “The figure, which is an improvement of the 89 convictions recorded in May, is indeed, significant in many respects, particularly, as it includes the conviction of two Political Exposed Persons, PEPs – Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba and Joshua Dariye, a serving Senator and a former governor of Plateau, who both are currently serving their 14-year jail sentence for criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and receiving gratification.

“Indeed, the EFCC has remained consistent in its efforts of effectively changing the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system, and altering the general perception that there are some people who are above the Law.

Suffice to state, that the record of convictions, also includes that of a former Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike, who was convicted for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“At the moment, several of such corruption cases are being prosecuted by the EFCC across the country, which the anti-graft agency is determined to prosecute to a logical conclusion’, the EFCC said. This was as it vowed “not to rest on its oars, as it is poised to surpass the 189 convictions secured in 2017′.