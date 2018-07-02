Ekundayo seeks support as boxer faces Thain in London

Former Commonwealth welterweight champion Larry Ekundayo has urged well-meaning Nigerians, governments and corporate bodies to support him as he faces John Thain at the York Hall, London on July 13.

Ekundayo, who narrowly lost his last fight in London due to contentious points -decision against home favourite, Gary Corcoran in London, said he had bounced back from the disappointment and was ready to put Nigeria’s name on the map with a victory over Thain.

The Natural, as the boxer is called, said a victory over the Scottish would put him in good stead to have a shot at a world title soon but he needed support of Nigerians to achieve his aim. “Larry is training and working hard for this bout,” Ekundayo’s Commercial Agent, Ben Gray, spoke to a press conference from London at the weekend. “He is disciplined and focused ahead of the fight and he wants the people of Nigeria to support him.

“We know that Nigerians are showing more interest in boxing now because of the achievement of Anthony Joshua and the likes of Larry need support to be able to get to that height.

We are willing to speak with any individual and corporation who wants to support Larry.” Another representative of the boxer Khomen Bukitari who is also the Director of Africa peel Aston Global, said a few Nigerian business concerns including Ojez Entertainment, had thrown their weight behind the project.

“We are disappointed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria left the World Cup early; but Larry is good enough to take Nigeria back to the world map of sports by beating Thain on July 13. The Nigerian government and indeed people of this country need to support Larry to be able to do this. Our correspondent also learnt that television companies including OGTV and AIT had concluded plans to air the bout live from London.