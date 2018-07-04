News
Elumelu Foundation hosts French President
The President of the French Republic, H.E. Emmanuel Macron, who is in Nigeria on a working visit, would today, be interacting with more than 2,000 budding entrepreneurs from Africa.
The entrepreneurs are alumni of the Tony Elumelu Foundation(TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme. The session, which is the highlight of Macron’s visit to the country, would be chaired by the UBA Chairman, and Founder TEF, Mr. Tony Elumelu, and would give African entrepreneurs a platform to closely engage with President Macron, and garner ideas from his wealth of experience as one of the youngest Heads of State in recent times.
According to a statement from TEF, the historic session would also provide a platform where participants can network and forge partnerships with French and African business leaders and policymakers who would be in attendance.
It quoted Elumelu to have said: “The collaboration between the French President and TEF is a result of President Macron’s acknowledgement that African entrepreneurs remain the key to Africa’s economic transformation, and his desire to connect with and elevate the voices of future leaders.
