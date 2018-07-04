England beat Colombia to reach qfinals

England won a World Cup penalty shootout for the first time ever to progress to the quarter-finals against Colombia at the the Otkrytie Arena in Moscow.

A 93rd-minute Yerry Mina header for Colombia took the last-16 tie the distance after Harry Kane’s spot kick had long looked as though it would be enough for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate, a villain in England’s Euro ’96 shootout agony, seemed poised for more penalty woes when David Ospina saved from Jordan Henderson, only for Jordan Pickford and Eric Dier to emerge as national heroes.

Gareth Southgate’s side came into the game as slight favourites, but would have been wary of a side which had won its final two group games – against Poland and Senegal – with a stylish brand of football.

Those worries were well-founded, to a degree at least, but it was England who started the strongest and looked the better side throughout the first 90 minutes.