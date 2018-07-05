News
Enugu moves to recover N30bn unpaid taxes, seals 8 firms
The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) has commenced the recovery of over N30 billion non-remitted taxes by companies, agencies and institutions in the state.
ESIRS Chairman, Mr Emeka Odo disclosed this in Enugu yesterday after sealing off eight offices, which comprised companies, agencies and institutions in the state.
Odo said that the sealed offices were located within Enugu and Nsukka towns in the state.
He said the offices included three hotels, two federal institutions, a bank, a filling station and a telecommunications company.
He said: “This sealing off is the first phase of our move to recover taxes accruing to the state government but not remitted by some tax-paying companies, agencies and institutions in the state.
“The sealed offices will not be opened until they pay up their tax debts.
“We have earlier written and dialogued with management of these establishments on the issue but they refused to pay after the grace period given to them.
“We went to court yesterday and obtained ex parte motion to recover the funds and take other necessary measures to recover the debt in accordance with the statutory law establishing the ESIRS.
“This internal revenue service will ensure that every tax paying eligible individual, company, agencies and institutions in the state fulfilled its obligation to the government and Enugu State people.
“There will be no hiding place and our team of enforcement officers will surely get to them to collect any debt owed the state government in terms of taxes and other statutory remittances.’’
“We are getting ready to storm UNN and it will be soon, as we have written severally and even met the management but nothing is forthcoming.’’
“Once the three months elapses, we start collecting penalty for late payment.
“And for people that will not pay for over a year, we will go to court and get an injunction to seal and take over the property through receivership and other things to recover the debt,’’ he said.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition
Pingback: Enugu moves to recover N30bn unpaid taxes, seals 8 firms — New Telegraph - Naijaray Headline