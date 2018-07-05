Enugu moves to recover N30bn unpaid taxes, seals 8 firms

The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) has commenced the recovery of over N30 billion non-remitted taxes by companies, agencies and institutions in the state.

ESIRS Chairman, Mr Emeka Odo disclosed this in Enugu yesterday after sealing off eight offices, which comprised companies, agencies and institutions in the state.

Odo said that the sealed offices were located within Enugu and Nsukka towns in the state.

He said the offices included three hotels, two federal institutions, a bank, a filling station and a telecommunications company.

He said: “This sealing off is the first phase of our move to recover taxes accruing to the state government but not remitted by some tax-paying companies, agencies and institutions in the state.

“The sealed offices will not be opened until they pay up their tax debts.

“We have earlier written and dialogued with management of these establishments on the issue but they refused to pay after the grace period given to them.

“We went to court yesterday and obtained ex parte motion to recover the funds and take other necessary measures to recover the debt in accordance with the statutory law establishing the ESIRS.

“This internal revenue service will ensure that every tax paying eligible individual, company, agencies and institutions in the state fulfilled its obligation to the government and Enugu State people.

“There will be no hiding place and our team of enforcement officers will surely get to them to collect any debt owed the state government in terms of taxes and other statutory remittances.’’

“We are getting ready to storm UNN and it will be soon, as we have written severally and even met the management but nothing is forthcoming.’’

“Once the three months elapses, we start collecting penalty for late payment.

“And for people that will not pay for over a year, we will go to court and get an injunction to seal and take over the property through receivership and other things to recover the debt,’’ he said.