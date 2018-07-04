Enugu Prison industry: Empowering inmates with new skills

Call it a state within a state, you may not be wrong. That is the impression one is bound to run away with after a visit to Enugu Maximum Security Prisons, located at Old Park area of Enugu metropolis. One can pretty much say the same of other prison facilities in terms of such being in a world of their own, but the uniqueness of Enugu prisons is the hustle and bustle of commercial and other activities just outside the prison while a totally different and regimental life is contrastingly going on within the precinct of the prisons. KENNETH OFOMA reports

Enugu prison facility, an expansive area located directly opposite Ogbete Main Market, the biggest in Enugu State, was built by the British colonial government in 1915, with a carrying capacity of about 638 inmates.

But today, the prison holds more than 2,500 inmates. This is one of the most prominent prisons in the Eastern region.

Enugu prison has been in the news, not for the negative reasons like jail break, even though it has had its own few cases of baptism of fire; but its rising profile in reformatory programmes and activities. Such programmes range from sports, education, farming, and industry.

When our Correspondent visited the prison recently, the facility was a beehive of activities. At the open field located at the centre of the prisons was an intra-prison football match that was going on, with the younger inmates sporting their different jerseys. One could mistake them for Nigerian club sides!

At the far end were a group of inmates practicing musical songs to be performed in their church within the facility. Meanwhile, a source within the prison revealed that a musical album of the Enugu prison inmates would soon be launched.

Like other prisons of its stature and status, Enugu prisons operate multiple reformatory programmes aimed at adding value to the lives of inmates as they leave the facility at the end of their terms.

One of such programmes is the Prison industry. Behind the prison hostels, are located the long columns of buildings housing the various workshops and skill acquisition centres. They range from tailoring workshop to carpentry/furniture, fabrication/wielding workshop and artist workshop.

The female section of the prison also has tailoring, bead making and knitting workshop.

At the tailoring workshop, Senior Inspector of Prisons, Ukwu Felix Chukwuemeka was in charge. He is the Master Tailor that teaches the inmates everything about tailoring. Ukwu explained that the inmates make uniforms for the prisons, the police, Civil Defence and other civil dresses.

“We sew different types of clothes here; like our uniforms, Civil Defence, some police and we sew other civil dresses like Safari, senators and chieftaincy jumpers, trousers and suits.

“We have to train the inmates and some of them who learnt the work here have their workshops outside after their discharge and from there they have been making a living.

“Some of them who are criminals have changed because they now have handiwork; once they get means of living, they don’t go back to crime again. We also generate some revenue for the government.”

The Master Tailor said that some the inmates were recommended to learn tailoring, while some of them were recommended through the Prison welfare unit after interviewing them and to know where to fix them. He also noted that some of the inmates on their own make the choice of learning tailoring.

“Some of the inmates come on their own to say that they are willing to learn the work. Once you are an inmate here, we help and see that we train that person.

“We train mainly prisoners, those that have been convicted. Some awaiting trials that are willing also join in the training.

“Generally, some of them are eager to learn, but there are some that just want the means of coming out. Those that come on their own to learn the job, you see them dedicated, they do it well,” he said.

Ukwu said that some of the challenges they face included power supply and maintaining the machines.

“At times, maintaining the machines, some the machines are so old, they work today, tomorrow you go to mechanic. We will like government to help, at least equip the workshop with modern tools,” he said.

He said that some charity organizations have been helping like CIDJAP (Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace), noting that since government cannot do everything, NGOs, or individuals who can help give them some machines, will be great.

On his part, Ibrahim Usman, Deputy Controller of Prisons (DCP) in charge of Enugu prisons stated that it has been the personal philosophy of the new leadership of Nigeria prisons under the Comptroller General of Prisons, Alhaji Ja’Afaru Ahmed, that inmates must be trained, so that they don’t go back to the society as they came; but must be trained to acquire some skills and trade.

“That is why he has gone as far as bringing back those workshops that have been abandoned since. And it happens that Enugu prison is one of such that the workshops, they have not been abandoned but the new regime now brought workshops back to life. You can see they engage in metal works, wood works, tailoring and others.

“So, it is the policy of the new administration that something good must come out of the prisons and the administration is not relenting in making everything available in achieving our desired goal,” he said.

He said that the inmates are happy about it because before they are now fully engaged than when they used to stay idle.

“Open University is one of them, which have not been so much functioning, but since this administration came on board this centre has been doing well. Every time we are getting enrolments. In fact last session we had the best graduating student here.”

As to some of the challenges facing the training programmes, he said that because of the importance of power supply to the life of any industry, and that even though they have generator but using generator to do production is not cost effective.

“If we have constant power, I believe we will achieve a lot. We have substantial equipment,” he said even as he called on nongovernmental organizations and public spirited individuals to come and assist or partner with them.

“Sometimes, we are the tradesmen that train the inmates but when we partner with NGOs and private organizations, they can augment where we lack in terms of human resources to train the inmates.

“The primary objective why (prison) industries are established is not for money making; it’s to get the inmates trained. But in the course of getting them trained, whatever comes out of that we could market it and then get a little thing. But monetary reward is not primary aim; primary aim is to get them trained”.

One of the inmates in the tailoring workshop, who simply identified himself as Obinna, 29, said that he has been in the prison tailoring industry for five years, saying that he was proficient enough to start up on his own whenever he leaves the prison.

“When I entered the prison, I didn’t have any handiwork at all. But since I joined tailoring, I feel happy and satisfied. When I go out, I will not be afraid of what to do,” he said.

Another female inmate and a professional tailor before entering the prisons, who wished not to be named, said that she has helped in training other inmates in the last one year and half.

She said:“I have tailoring shop outside the prisons, and I have a church. I like to see other inmates useful. If I don’t do this, it will put me down. It keeps me busy.

“It is not easy here because we lack a lot of materials, the machines are old, and it is because of my experience that I’m Managing”.

The Controller of Prisons, Enugu State, Ndubuisi Ogbodo, explained further that the objective of having prison industry generally was for the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners into the society.

“Most of the prisoners in the first instance, why they are in prison is because they lack capacity to perform credible jobs outside the society. So, because of that, they are not employable, they get into crime and find themselves in prison.

“So in the prison, what we do is try and build their capacity. We interview them to know the area they have better aptitude to progress. We have various workshops; we try them in those workshops. Where we find them excelling in furniture works, we put them to furniture they will now learn about furniture making.

“By the time their jail term winds down, we will make sure that they learn the trade. By the time they finish the trade and is discharged; we presently have what we call Aftercare Service, which we use as an instrument to purchase materials for them like furniture materials, and Aftercare Services will monitor them as they make use of those materials.

“Since the beginning of the year, the Comptroller General has invited some of the discharged prisoners who have learned various trades to come to Abuja and collect equipment for their workshops and this we do more than three times in a year so as to help these prisoners to function well in the society.

“The challenges are that when you go to a place like Enugu prisons, more than 80 per cent of the prisoners are awaiting trials. And by law awaiting trial inmates are not yet prisoners, we cannot use them but most of them have stayed up to five, fifteen years. So what do we do? Do we leave them the way they are or do we co-opt them into the service?

“That’s why we are begging the National Assembly to pass the Prison Act into law, because in that Act there is a provision for awaiting trial inmates who are interested in vocational studies in the prison to learn it and get the knowledge, get the capacity so that our workshops will be full.

“And also another challenge we have is our extant laws, stigmatization. We are training these young ones to get into the society. One of the pillars of prison administration is re-integration. How do you re-integrate when in our laws we have ‘ex-convicts’; they specifically put that we should not employ ‘ex-convict’ with all the SMEs we have that can employ young artisans; they are now told not to recruit ex-convicts.

“So where will they be employed, who will employ them? stigmatization is one area the government has to work on, anybody can make mistake and get into crime and when the person is properly reformed, rehabilitated and reintegrated, he should be allowed so that we complete the third aspect of our function, reintegration. If there is stigmatization and ex-convict status in our laws then how can we reintegrate them?”

With regard to equipments and upgrade of machines in the prison industry, Ogbodo said the leadership of the prisons was doing a lot.

“The Comptroller General has promised us during our last meeting in Abuja that he is going to recruit industrial officers, professional teachers, artisans those people that will teach inmates; modern equipments and he promised that he was going to furnish the workshops. And not only furnish the workshops, bring them up to date with modern trend,” he said.